To Commemorate 10 Years of Rehabilitating Combat Wounded Veterans, Veterans Charity Ride to Host Memorial Day Reunion and Honor Fallen Soldiers

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Motorcycle, America's First Motorcycle Company, today announced its ongoing support and sponsorship of the Veterans Charity Ride (VCR), a veteran-led non-profit organization that specializes in motorcycle therapy to aid combat wounded veterans healing from physical and mental trauma. Entering the 10th year of partnership, Indian Motorcycle and VCR are commemorating the motorcycle therapy program with a Memorial Day reunion, welcoming returning VCR vets who have experienced the life-changing therapy to celebrate life and honor fallen U.S. soldiers.

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE & VETERANS CHARITY RIDE CELEBRATE 10 YEARS SUPPORTING VETS THROUGH MOTORCYCLE THERAPY

Veterans participating in VCR's motorcycle therapy program are often amputees, paraplegics, or suffer from post-traumatic stress and other challenges faced after military service. The program's goal is to support these veterans in their transition back to civilian life through camaraderie, motorcycle adventures, and additional initiatives that foster the brotherhood and sisterhood formed across all branches of the United States military.

"Over the past decade, Veterans Charity Ride has improved the lives of countless veterans, many of whom wouldn't leave their house after their release from active duty," said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. "Through its therapy program, which utilizes the freedom of the open road, the roar of the engine, and the connection between veterans, VCR has been incredibly successful in helping these vets find life after service, and we are honored to play a role in supporting such a great cause."

"It's incredible to be entering our 10th year of motorcycle therapy, and undoubtedly we could not have achieved so much without the loyal support from our friends at Indian Motorcycle," said Dave Frey, Founder of Veterans Charity Ride. "While we celebrate 10 years with a Memorial Day reunion alongside our brothers and sisters who have joined us throughout our program, we are equally excited to stay on the throttle and welcome new veterans into the program and help in their rehabilitation just as we have so many already."

The 2024 Veteran Charity Ride event schedule consists of the following:

May 24-May 27: Salt Lake City, Utah

Throughout Memorial Day weekend, the National Ability Center (NAC) in Park City will provide support for adventure activities, as the group continues with motorcycle therapy rides and team-building exercises. On Memorial Day, veterans will bond and celebrate life with friends and families while honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

June 8-16: Moab, Utah

In celebration of Veteran Motorcycle Therapy Month in June, VCR will host an intimate group of new and returning veterans with motorcycle therapy rides, adventure activities and small-group therapy sessions. The group of vets will attend and participate in the Indian Motorcycle-sponsored Durango Rendezvous event in Durango, Colorado where they'll be welcomed by fellow veterans and VCR alumni.

The Veterans Charity Ride was created by veteran Army Paratrooper Dave Frey and leverages the therapeutic effects of motorcycle riding to create an adventure of a lifetime for wounded and amputee combat veterans adjusting to post-war life.

To support the Veterans Charity Ride, donate, or to learn more visit VeteransCharityRide.org.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle is America's First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

ABOUT VETERANS CHARITY RIDE

Veterans Charity Ride (VCR), started by veterans for veterans, is a non-profit organization that delivers Motorcycle Therapy and additional life changing, life-saving holistic programs specifically designed to assist wounded and amputee combat veterans with their needs and the issues they deal with on a daily basis. Helping our fellow veterans through outreach, action, activities, education and follow-up is what drives our organization. The end result of our program is a healthier and happier, more capable individual, who is now living life in a much better physical and mental condition, and able to help and support other veterans to do the same. Visit www.veteranscharityride.org to learn more and support this worthy cause.

