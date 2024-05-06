INDIAN MOTORCYCLE RALLIES OWNERS' COMMUNITY TO SUPPORT FUNDRAISING EFFORT TO BENEFIT FOLDS OF HONOR

Indian Motorcycle Owners Around the Country Come Together to Raise Funds for Nonprofit Organization Supporting the Families of Military Service Members & First Responders

Folds Of Honor Provides Educational Scholarships to the Spouses and Children of U.S. Military Service Members and First Responders Who Have Fallen or Been Disabled While Serving Our Country and Communities

Indian Motorcycle to Giveaway Custom Indian Springfield to Individual Who Raises the Most Funds, Additional Product & Prizes Offered for Various Levels of Donations

MINNEAPOLIS, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Motorcycle , America's First Motorcycle Company, today announced a fundraising effort in partnership with Folds of Honor , a non-profit organization dedicated to providing families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders with life-changing educational scholarships. Rallying its owners' community, Indian Motorcycle is coordinating regional owners' rides around the country on August 24, 2024. Indian Motorcycle owners can donate and register to participate before midnight on August 24, 2024.

IMC Folds of Honor Charity Ride

The fundraising effort encourages Indian Motorcycle owners' groups from around the country to get involved by donating to the cause and participating in the Folds of Honor charity ride. Every contribution, regardless of size, fuels its mission of making a meaningful impact in the lives of the families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders. As a special incentive, Indian Motorcycle will gift the individual who raises the most funds with a brand-new, custom Indian Springfield. Additional product and prizes will be offered at various levels of contributions.

"Supporting U.S. military service members and first responders has always been core to our brand, which is why we're excited to be partnering with Folds of Honor and rallying our owners to give back and support those families in need," said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. "As riders, we understand the power of community and the joy of giving back, and with our legion of owners all around the country, we are beyond excited to make an impact for such an important cause."

For nearly 20 years, Folds of Honor has provided educational support to the families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders. Folds of Honor has awarded more than 52,000 educational scholarships totaling approximately $244 million in educational impact. Providing 45% of all scholarships to minority students, the organization is significantly impacting educational opportunities by fostering diversity and empowerment within academia.

"We are grateful to the team at Indian Motorcycle and to the proud patriots who ride," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, Founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "The individuals who participate in these nationwide rides have made a choice to never forget the sacrifices made by these American heroes and to help provide academic scholarships to their spouses and children."

The Folds of Honor charity ride serves as one of many events featuring the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG). With approximately 137 chapters and 7,500 riders from around the country, IMRG hosts hundreds of rides and events each year for members and general motorcycle riders alike. To learn more, visit the IMRG webpage.

Registration and donations are now available at the IMRG National Charity webpage. For more information, please visit IndianMotorcycle.com, or follow along on Facebook, X and Instagram.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle is America's First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com .

ABOUT FOLDS OF HONOR

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 52,000 scholarships totaling about $244 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org .

SOURCE Indian Motorcycle