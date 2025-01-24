INDIAN MOTORCYCLE PUSHES AMERICAN V-TWINS FORWARD, INTRODUCES NEW CHIEFTAIN POWERPLUS, ROADMASTER POWERPLUS & POWERPLUS 112 ENGINE

As with the Indian Challenger and Indian Pursuit chassis-mounted fairing models, these new PowerPlus fork-mounted fairing models combine a classic muscular American V-Twin style with rider-assist technologies never before offered in an American V-Twin motorcycle. Meanwhile, the new PowerPlus 112 engine expands on the unparalleled performance of its 108ci predecessor – going beyond the power limitations of traditional V-Twin motors to deliver more consistent, sustainable power, with instant acceleration and effortlessly sustained high speeds within every gear throughout the range.

"More than a decade ago when we relaunched Indian Motorcycle, we made a commitment to innovation, just as our original founders did back in 1901. Innovation powered their success, and it is still driving us today; and the expansion of our family of performance-oriented PowerPlus models is a perfect example," said Aaron Jax, Vice President, Indian Motorcycle. "From liquid-cooled motors and mono-shock rear suspension to the advent of modern performance baggers with the Indian Challenger, we were first to market in the V-Twin category with these advancements. It's all part of our ongoing commitment to innovating with features and options that enhance the riding experience for our customers and for generations of riders to come."

The 2025 Chieftain PowerPlus and Roadmaster PowerPlus redefine the American V-Twin riding experience, featuring distinctive American style, next-generation performance, rider-centric technology, and comfort to go the distance.

STYLE

The new Chieftain PowerPlus and Roadmaster PowerPlus wear aggressive and chiseled lines that are a visual representation of their high-performance hearts. Their compact stance makes each model look smaller, lighter, nimbler and more athletic. The new fairing's design is sleek and aerodynamic, offering improved handling and stability at high speeds to provide superior control when compared to previous Chieftain and Roadmaster models.

Adding to each bike's design is a new LED headlight. Seamless integration of daytime running lights around its center creates a sophisticated signature to the distinctive front end. Chieftain PowerPlus and Roadmaster PowerPlus exhibit meticulous attention to design detail, showcasing craftsmanship and precision with iconic brand details throughout.

PERFORMANCE

Indian Motorcycle's PowerPlus engine is the only American liquid-cooled V-Twin that delivers the horsepower and torque that motorcycle enthusiasts crave. The PowerPlus represents the future of American V-Twin performance, engineered with an innovative cooling system to deliver consistent power in all conditions.

New PowerPlus 112

Taking bagger and touring performance to an entirely new level is the PowerPlus 112, unleashing 126 horsepower and 133 ft-lbs of torque. The contemporary design of the PowerPlus — a high revving, liquid-cooled engine with overhead cams and 4 valves per cylinder — delivers both high horsepower and high torque. This unique combination delivers an unmatched ride without sacrifices – optimizing acceleration across the rev range for unrivaled passing power in every gear.. With the PowerPlus, riders don't have to constantly shift to keep up, as with traditional push rod V-Twins. When in doubt, don't shift, because the power is right there waiting. Just twist the throttle.

Prior to its launch, the PowerPlus 112 was tested and refined in the most demanding environment – racing. Powering the Indian Motorcycle factory race team, the PowerPlus 112 helped deliver the 2024 King of the Baggers championship. Now, the same PowerPlus 112 is available across the PowerPlus family, including Chieftain PowerPlus, Indian Challenger, Roadmaster PowerPlus, and Indian Pursuit.

Handling

Frame geometry and stiffness on the Chieftain PowerPlus and Roadmaster PowerPlus maximize power delivery while enabling precise, nimble handling. Inverted front forks and radial-mounted Brembo® brakes are more prominently visible to exude modern performance while contributing to the bike's confident ride experience.

TECHNOLOGY

For 2025, the PowerPlus lineup will debut a host of new Rider Assist features that are aimed at improving rider awareness and enhancing rider convenience. These new Rider Assist features will be bundled with previously offered SmartLean Technology and come standard on vehicles with the PowerPlus 112 engine. This continued innovation from Indian Motorcycle delivers technology and features that create a more comfortable, and more confident riding experience. Details of the new Rider Assist features include:

Bike Hold Control – Activated by the rider, this braking system automatically maintains brake pressure to prevent the bike from rolling while resting at an incline for up to three minutes.

– Activated by the rider, this braking system automatically maintains brake pressure to prevent the bike from rolling while resting at an incline for up to three minutes. Electronic Combined Brake System – This new feature optimizes brake pressure across both front and rear circuits based on the rider's brake input, delivering balanced and efficient braking performance.

– This new feature optimizes brake pressure across both front and rear circuits based on the rider's brake input, delivering balanced and efficient braking performance. Blind Spot Warning – The system alerts riders when a vehicle is detected in their rear blind spot with warnings across their in-dash seven-inch display powered by RIDE COMMAND and light indicators on the side mirrors. Riders can customize notification preferences to suit their needs.

– The system alerts riders when a vehicle is detected in their rear blind spot with warnings across their in-dash seven-inch display powered by RIDE COMMAND and light indicators on the side mirrors. Riders can customize notification preferences to suit their needs. Tailgate Warning – This warning system alerts riders when a vehicle is traveling too close for comfort behind the rider. Riders will be notified via their in-dash seven-inch display powered by RIDE COMMAND. Riders can adjust notification mode and following distances to suit their preferences.

– This warning system alerts riders when a vehicle is traveling too close for comfort behind the rider. Riders will be notified via their in-dash seven-inch display powered by RIDE COMMAND. Riders can adjust notification mode and following distances to suit their preferences. Rear Collision Warning – This feature alerts rearward approaching vehicles via rear lighting when a potential rear collision is detected.

Standard on each PowerPlus model is Indian Motorcycle's 7" Display powered by RIDE COMMAND. The advanced infotainment system offers a control system right from the dash with bike information, Bluetooth® connectivity and more. Select PowerPlus models also include RIDE COMMAND+ connected services, offering GPS navigation with turn-by-turn mapping, Apple CarPlay®, live traffic and weather overlays, intuitive destination search and more. Riders will experience added peace of mind with next-level bike information sharing, control and connectivity when they unlock features like Bike Locator, which allows riders to remotely monitor the location of their motorcycle, and Bike Health, which provides detailed vehicle telematics to ensure their ride is ready for every adventure.

Standard across the expanded PowerPlus family are three ride modes, cylinder deactivation and cruise control – allowing riders to tailor their ride and further increase performance and comfort. Keyless ignition, USB charging and remote locking saddlebags offer convenience.

For touring riders, Roadmaster PowerPlus and Indian Pursuit offer convenient electronically adjustable rear suspension preload – allowing riders to seamlessly adjust settings via the in-dash seven-inch display powered by RIDE COMMAND when packing for the long haul or riding two-up. A stitched ClimaCommand Heated Seat and Heated Grips are a luxury that spoils riders when in extreme weather conditions. The ClimaCommand Seat offers adjustable heating and cooling for both rider and passenger via integrated buttons with haptics or via the in-dash display powered by RIDE COMMAND. The touring model's remote-locking rear trunk and saddlebags keep over 36 gallons of gear safe and dry on the road.

ACCESSORIES

Available alongside the 2025 PowerPlus family are a host of factory accessories, engineered to inspire personalization, add comfort and deliver even more performance and technology.

Performance

Riders wanting to take their PowerPlus model to the next level can do so with several options. The all-new PowerPlus 112 Kit delivers quality and reliability straight from the Indian Motorcycle engineering team. The kit includes high-performance pistons, high-performance cylinders, high-performance head gaskets and premium badging.

To add custom, aggressive styling and improve sound, riders can add the PowerPlus Air Intake, Heavyweight Stage 1 Slip-On Exhaust, and select from various exhaust tip options. The PowerPlus Air Intake offers a deeper intake sound, while the Slip-On Exhaust produces a rich, throaty exhaust note and allows the engine to breathe more freely. Combined, these parts will help riders unleash additional power and enhance mid-range throttle response.

Comfort

Personalized ergonomics are key to rider comfort. Indian Motorcycle offers several parts that allow riders to dial-in their fitment to their personal preference. For Indian Challenger and Indian Pursuit riders, Mitered Mid Rise Handlebars position the upper controls in a comfortable, elevated position, while also adding an aggressive, custom-inspired style. Available across the entire PowerPlus lineup are Rider Backrests, which increase support to the rider's lower back and keep them in control mile after mile, and a 12-inch Flare® Windshield, which adds even more wind protection with an excellent view of the road ahead.

Also available for upgrade are spacious Indian Motorcycle Headdress Floorboards, a Pinnacle Heel Shifter and Quick Release Low Profile Trunk. The spacious Headdress Floorboards add a custom-style touch, while the Pinnacle Heel Shifter offers convenience and comfort for riders who prefer heel-up shifts and toe downshifts. The Indian Motorcycle Quick Release Low Profile Trunk is factory engineered for bagger riders looking to add passenger comfort and more than 12 gallons of storage space, while still maintaining a streamlined look. Quick Release technology allows riders to install or remove the trunk quickly and easily without tools.

Technology

Building on the already impressive standard features on Roadmaster PowerPlus and Indian Pursuit, Chieftain PowerPlus and Indian Challenger, riders now have access to cutting-edge comfort technology with the ClimaCommand Heated and Cooled Seat and Heated Grips.

For riders seeking to elevate their experience further, options like an enhanced audio experience and an innovative Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight deliver advanced functionality and style. The Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight utilizes patented, cutting-edge technology that monitors the bike's lean angle on a real-time basis and delivers optimized illumination of the road ahead. The Indian Motorcycle PowerBand Audio package provides riders with an immersive listening experience that's been expertly designed to cut through road, wind and throttle noise.

POWERPLUS LINEUP

Featuring four models, with varying style trim levels, the 2025 PowerPlus lineup will begin shipping to dealers in February.

Chieftain PowerPlus

Chieftain PowerPlus : Starting at $26,499 , available in Black Metallic

: Starting at , available in Black Metallic Chieftain PowerPlus Limited : Starting at $27,499 , available in Black Metallic, Sunset Red Metallic, and Heavy Metal.

: Starting at , available in Black Metallic, Sunset Red Metallic, and Heavy Metal. Chieftain PowerPlus Dark Horse: Starting at $28,499 , available in Black Smoke, Sunset Red Smoke, Ghost White Metallic Smoke, and Blue Dusk.

Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger : Starting at $26,499 , available in Black Metallic and Heavy Metal Smoke.

: Starting at , available in Black Metallic and Heavy Metal Smoke. Indian Challenger Limited : Starting at $27,499 , available in Black Metallic, Ghost White Metallic with Black Metallic, and Sunset Red Metallic.

: Starting at , available in Black Metallic, Ghost White Metallic with Black Metallic, and Sunset Red Metallic. Indian Challenger Dark Horse: Starting at $28,499 , available in Black Smoke, Springfield Blue, Frost Silver Smoke, and Moss Green.

Roadmaster PowerPlus

Roadmaster PowerPlus Limited : Starting at $31,999 , available in Black Metallic, Sunset Red Metallic, and Spirit Blue Metallic

: Starting at , available in Black Metallic, Sunset Red Metallic, and Spirit Blue Metallic Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse: Starting at $33,499 , available in Black Smoke, Nara Bronze Smoke, Storm Gray , and Sunset Red Smoke.

Indian Pursuit

Indian Pursuit Limited : Starting at $31,999 , available in Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Springfield Blue, and Heavy Metal with Black Metallic

: Starting at , available in Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Springfield Blue, and Heavy Metal with Black Metallic Indian Pursuit Dark Horse: Starting at $33,499 , available in Black Smoke, Heavy Metal, Sunset Red Smoke with Black Smoke, Springfield Blue Vivid Crystal with Black Vivid Crystal, and Ghost White Metallic Crystal with Black Vivid Crystal.

Riders can learn more at their local Indian Motorcycle dealership, by visiting IndianMotorcycle.com , or by following along on Facebook , X , Instagram , and YouTube . Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Indian Motorcycle International, LLC.

Apple CARPLAY® is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

Bluetooth® is a registered trademark of Bluetooth Sig, Inc.

Brembo® is a registered trademark of Freni Brembo S.p.A. Corp of Italy

Flare® is a registered trademark of Kustom Cycles, Inc.

Indian Motorcycle recognizes the importance of local, state and federal laws that regulate exhaust and noise emissions and is committed to developing performance parts that allow motorcycle enthusiasts to modify their vehicles in a safe and responsible manner for racing applications. Exhaust Emissions / Safety - Federal and many state laws prohibit the removal, modification, or rendering inoperative any part installed on motor vehicles manufactured by Indian Motorcycle affecting exhaust emissions or safety on motor vehicles manufactured for use on a public street or highway. Violation may result in fines. Noise Emissions - Certain Indian Motorcycle performance exhaust parts are subject to noise-related usage restrictions where non-competition street use may violate federal noise limits. Where applicable, Indian Motorcycle performance exhaust parts are affixed with a label that provides, "This product is designed for use on closed course competition motorcycles only and does not conform to U.S. EPA noise emission standards. Use on motorcycles subject to EPA noise regulations constitutes tampering and is a violation of Federal law unless it can be shown that such use does not cause the motorcycle to exceed applicable Federal standards." For additional details please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com prior to installation.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle is America's First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com .

SOURCE Indian Motorcycle