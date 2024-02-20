INDIAN MOTORCYCLE AND ROLAND SANDS DESIGN® COLLABORATE ON HOOLIGAN-INSPIRED, LIMITED-EDITION FTR

From the Track to the Street, New FTR x RSD Super Hooligan® Inspires Riders to Unleash their Inner Hooligan – Expertly Designed with Race Graphics and Premium Performance Componentry

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Motorcycle, America's First Motorcycle Company, today announced a collaboration with Roland Sands Design (RSD) ® on a limited-edition FTR. Expertly designed by Indian Motorcycle and Roland Sands®, the all-new FTR celebrates the RSD® hooligan lifestyle – a "run-what-ya-brung," bar-banging spirit of unbridled, fearless freedom found in this style of motorcycle racing.

From the track to the street, the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan® inspires riders to unleash their inner hooligan. The new limited-edition FTR features Black Metallic bodywork with authentic Super Hooligan® race graphics, a classic Indian Motorcycle Red frame with matching wheels featuring gold accent, and Indian Motorcycle Racing's No. 1 championship logo on the front and side number plates. For an extra layer of authenticity, the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan® features race team sponsors' logos on its rear seat cowl. Additional graphics for the radiator shroud, front fender, and front forks will be supplied to owners for optional application. These premium components were thoughtfully curated to deliver an authentic, race-like experience to the rider.

"The term 'hooligan' has taken on an entirely new meaning in the world of motorcycles, characterized by a rebellious, fearless attitude that places having fun on a motorcycle above all else, and that's what this new FTR is all about," said Aaron Jax, vice president, Indian Motorcycle. "Roland Sands has blazed this trail and built the RSD brand around the hooligan lifestyle. From spinning laps on dirt ovals on mid-size cruisers, to today's competitive racing within the MotoAmerica series, the ethos of hooligan riding has not changed."

"Super Hooligan has always been about more than just racing. It's about pushing boundaries and having a blast riding motorcycles with your friends," said Roland Sands, Founder of RSD®. "Far from the full fairing machines you normally see on the racetrack, a Super Hooligan bike has effortless attitude and a custom aesthetic with an exposed powertrain. When Indian Motorcycle approached us to codesign an Indian FTR for consumers, it was a natural fit, and something we were very excited to be a part of."

Built upon the FTR R Carbon model, the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan® offers performance branded parts and premium ride-enhancing technology. Fully adjustable Öhlins® inverted front forks and rear piggyback shock delivers exceptional ride and handling, while dual-disc Brembo® brakes provide ultimate stopping power. The bike's four-inch round touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND offers vital bike and ride information, selectable ride modes for a customizable ride experience, along with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. The capabilities of RIDE COMMAND allow riders to take control like never before by enjoying seamless integration with their smartphones, tracking ride routes, keeping up to date with automated alerts of the motorcycle's maintenance and health. In addition, an Akrapovič muffler and heat shield add style and improve sound, while Gilles Tooling parts, including adjustable rear-sets, oil cap, radiator cap, and bar-end weights, add to the bike's premium finish – delivering authentic RSD® Hooligan race style for the rider.

With only 300 available globally, each FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan bike is individually numbered with a commemorative tank console. The 2024 FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan starts at $18,499 and is now shipping to Indian Motorcycle dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Riders can learn more at their local Indian Motorcycle dealership, by visiting IndianMotorcycle.com, or by following along on Facebook, X and Instagram.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle is America's First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

