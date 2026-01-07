INDIAN MOTORCYCLE'S 'NEVER FINISHED' ANNIVERSARY CAMPAIGN CELEBRATES 125 YEARS OF HISTORIC INNOVATION AND ICONIC MOTORCYCLES

125 Years Strong, America's First Motorcycle Company Continues to Push American V-Twin Motorcycles Forward with Timeless Designs, Leading Innovation & Proven Performance

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its first motorcycle rolled off the line in 1901 in Springfield, Mass., Indian Motorcycle has embodied American craftsmanship, proven performance, unwavering reliability, and trailblazing innovation. More than a century later, those same qualities fuel America's First Motorcycle Company to keep pushing American V-Twins forward with purpose and precision.

In celebration of its 125th anniversary, Indian Motorcycle today announced Never Finished, a year-long campaign that pays tribute to the pioneering spirit of founders George Hendee and Oscar Hedstrom, while declaring that Indian Motorcycle will never stop challenging limits. Never Finished is a reflection of the Indian Motorcycle brand, which has been driven by progress and innovation since 1901.

"The pursuit of innovation that drove our founders continues to drive us today," Nate Secor, Director of Marketing for Indian Motorcycle. "Whether through design, engineering, or marketing, we push ourselves every day to honor that legacy. The Never Finished campaign isn't just a celebration of our 125-year history, it's a commitment to our riders that we are always innovating, always competing, and will always be pushing forward."

Following successful careers as bicycle racers in the late 19th century, Hendee and Hedstrom joined forces to engineer gasoline-powered bicycles to pace competitive races. At the time, early motorized pacers were notoriously unreliable, often sputtering to a stop and drawing laughs from spectators as racers pedaled past. Hendee and Hedstrom, however, built machines that performed flawlessly, earning respect and attention. Recognizing the potential, they set out to produce motor-assisted bicycles for mass production.

In 1901, Hendee and Hedstrom introduced America's first motorcycle, marking the birth of Indian Motorcycle. By 1913, the company had become the market leader, producing 30,000 units annually in what was then the world's largest motorcycle factory. Indian Motorcycle's rise was fueled by its reputation for reliability, innovation, and technology.

As America's First Motorcycle Company, Indian Motorcycle continues to push boundaries and move forward. Across its entire lineup, each motorcycle is built with purpose and precision, crafted with no shortcuts to take on every mile ahead. The brand empowers riders to forge their own path with machines that stand apart for those who refuse to blend in. Reaching 125 years is a historic milestone and a true testament to the riders who refused to let the spirit of Indian Motorcycle fade through a 60-year hiatus and to those who helped fuel the brand's return more than a decade ago. With 125 years of road behind it, Indian Motorcycle's legacy serves as a launchpad, shaped by its rich history and driven forward by competitive spirit, grit, and determination.

Throughout 2026, Indian Motorcycle will celebrate its 125th anniversary through a variety of products, programs, and rider promotions. More information will be shared throughout the year. To stay informed, visit IndianMotorcycle.com and follow along on Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube .

