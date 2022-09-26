Indian Passenger Vehicle Market Outlook Report 2022: Declining Petrol and Diesel Price Gap Boosts the Shift to Petrol/CNG Vehicles

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Passenger Vehicle Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research service covers current market size and segmentation of the PV industry; it also covers the rate at which the automotive industry is growing and the performance of top OEMs and their sales in the top Indian state.

The Indian passenger vehicle industry had seen strong growth over the years by addressing various customer requirements through the adoption of various technologies and innovative business models.

OEMs with state-of-the-art R&D capabilities, a large-scale customer database, and ready to address customer requirements using robust technology will be able to meet customer demands and gain market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Growing competition and evolving customer requirements have made way for various new PV segments, allowing OEMs to venture into new segments with their current capabilities.

The recent pandemic affected production, material sourcing, sales, and service areas. The industry recovered through the surge in demand in semi-urban and rural India at the beginning of FY2022.



The study will offer insights into the pre-owned car market, digitization in purchase of cars, narrowing petrol-diesel price gap in the Indian PV market, and the impact of HMI, ADAS, 5G, and EV growth of PV industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Growth Environment

Top 5 lndian Automotive Industry Highlights of FY2022

Top 5 Global Automotive Industry Highlights of 2021

2021 Global Automotive Market: Actuals vs. Forecast

Global LV Sales by Region in 2021 and 2022: Snapshot

Top 5 Global Automotive Industry Predictions for 2022

Top 5 Indian Automotive Industry Predictions for FY2023

2 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3 Research Scope

Research Scope and Objectives

Segmentation

Passenger Vehicle Classification, Definitions, and Key Models

4 2022 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis: Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis: Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies: Predictions for 2022

Emerging Economies: Predictions for 2022

Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022: Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

2022 Growth Opportunities: Top 3 Opportunities by Region

2022 Regional Trends: Risks and Policy Direction

5 Key Conclusions, Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry

Key Conclusions

Impact of Covid-19 On Passenger Vehicle Sales (1st and 2nd Waves)

Future Outlook: Passenger Vehicle Industry

Future Outlook: Key Technological Shifts During FY22-FY25

Future Outlook: Other Key Areas

6 Overview of the Indian PV Industry

CY21 - Monthly Sales Trend

Strategic Sales by PV Segment

PV Annual Sales

Competitor Overview, FY22

PV Sales by State

Passenger Vehicle Sales by Price Range and Fuel Type

OEM Offerings in India

7 Sales Until FY22

Mini (Entry-Level Hatchback)

Compacts (Hatchback & Compact Sedan)

Mid-size (Sedan)

Executive and Premium (Sedan)

UVC (Compact SUV)

UV1

UV2

UV3-UV5

Vans

8 Trends in the Indian Automotive Industry

No Slowdown in the Growth of the Pre-owned Car Market

Pre-owned Vehicles: Digitalizing the Repurchase Value Chain

The Rise f Automatic Transmission (AT)

Declining Petrol and Diesel Price Gap Boosts the Shift to Petrol/CNG Vehicles

Wave of In-car Air Purifiers

9 HMI Trends in the Indian PV Industry

Connectivity

Market Penetration of Basic Head Units Vs. Full Screen/Touchscreen, FY22

Automotive HMI: Current Penetration and Relevance in the Indian Market

HMI

HMI Input: Current nd Future Focus Areas

India's HMI Technology

10 ADAS Outlook for the Indian PV Industry

Global ADAS Technology Pyramid, FY22

ADAS Timeline

Global Supplier Sensor Suite Offerings, FY22

ADAS Systems: Future Penetration (FY21-FY26)

11 5G in the Indian PV Industry

Automotive 5G Use Cases

Key Challenges of 5G Deployment in India

12 EV Trends in the Indian PV Industry

Electric Vehicles in India

Key OEMs' Product Portfolio and Launch Roadmap

eMobility Platform Derivatives: Entry Options for Various Business Models

Business Models on EV Platform/Architectures Strategy

Public/Private Charging Infrastructure Standards and Implementation

EV Charging Stations Established/to be Established Under FAME Scheme

Notable EV Charging Partnerships in India , 2021

, 2021 Notable EV Charging Solution Providers in India

India Energy Storage Snapshot

13 Drivers, Restraints, and Future Outlook for the Indian PV Industry

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Factors Impacting the Passenger Vehicle Industry in India

Scenario Analysis: Domestic Sales Forecast

Scenario Analysis: Export Forecast

Scenario Analysis: Production Forecast

Passenger Vehicle Sales Forecast by Segment

14 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Preference for Compact SUVs and 7-seat MPVs

Growth Opportunity 2: Connectivity

Growth Opportunity 3: Electrification, 2022

15 Next Steps

