Indian Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling Market Report 2021: Competitive Environment, Revenue Potential, and Growth Opportunities - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Plastic Packaging Waste Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents growth drivers of the circular economy in the plastic packaging waste recycling market, trends shaping the market, and challenges stakeholders face in the value chain. In addition to listing the current installed capacity of plastic waste recycling in India, the report has mapped hotspots in the country which new market entrants or existing participants can consider for expansion.

The report discusses the market's competitive environment, revenue potential, and growth opportunities for market participants. The value propositions of key participants that have contributed to the market's transformation are also profiled in the report.

A signatory to the Paris Agreement on climate change, India is working toward reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the country. India generates 8.5 million tons of plastic waste with a waste collection rate of 70% to 80% as observed in the last four years.

A lack of source segregation and robust infrastructure for sorting plastic waste is the main reason plastics end up in landfills or incineration plants as contaminated waste cannot be recycled.

Only 70% of waste generated enters the country's formal sector to be recycled. Waste generators have shown considerable improvement in waste management awareness, but to achieve required outcomes and transition into a circular economy, the government needs to provide incentives in the form of policy support and subsidies.

Both flexible and rigid packaging accounted for an estimated 59% of plastics produced in India in 2021. India's regulations on extended producer responsibility (EPR) reflect the government's strict approach in putting the responsibility of post-consumer plastic waste management on the producers, importers, and brand owners that introduce plastics into the economy.

The government's ban on single-use plastics taking effect in January 2022 is another step to promote circularity in the plastic packaging waste recycling ecosystem.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current status of the plastic packaging waste recycling market in India ?

? What are the growth drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the competitive factors in this market?

Is the market growing? How long and fast will it grow?

What are the primary regulations affecting the market?

Which growth regions are suitable for plastic waste recyclers to achieve logistical cost advantages?

How competitive is the market? Who are the main participants and what are their innovative business models or solutions?

How are revenues expected to change from 2022 to 2030?

What avenues are available for strategic investments in the plastic packaging waste recycling value chain? How can key stakeholders contribute to circularity?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Growth Metrics

Overview of India and its Plastic Waste Management

and its Plastic Waste Management Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling in India

Circularity in Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling

Opportunities and Challenges in Circularity

Impact Mapping of Opportunities and Challenges in Circularity

Demand for Plastics by End-user Sector/Application

Packaging Polymer Types and Their Recycling Status

Recycling Types and Their Circularity Potential

Regulatory Frameworks for Plastic Waste

EPR Promotes Formal Waste Management and Circularity

EPR Scheme Explained

Trends in the Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling Market

Regional Initiatives in Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling

Market for Recycled Plastics

Generated and Collected Plastic Waste Volume Forecast

Plastic Waste Volume Forecast by Process

Recyclable Waste Volume Forecast

Recyclable Waste Revenue Forecast

Key Stakeholders and Their Influence in the Future Value Chain

Companies to Watch Out For

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Strategic Partnerships to Help FMCG Companies Achieve Plastic Waste Neutrality

Growth Opportunity 2 - Increased Investments in Mechanical Recycling to Capitalize on Market Potential

Growth Opportunity 3 - Emphasis on Developing Recyclable, Reusable, and Compostable Packaging

Growth Opportunity 4 - Innovative Upcycling to Harness Value from Plastic Waste

Growth Opportunity 5 - Digital Transformation in Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling

4. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jdqg1z

