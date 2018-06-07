Indian Vodka Market 2018-2023: Market Witnessed a Double-Digit Growth Rate of More than 12% CAGR between 2017-18 to 2022-23

The "Indian Vodka Market Overview, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian vodka market observed growth with a double-digit growth rate of more than 12% CAGR between 2017-18 to 2022-23

The brands in the Indian vodka market are generally segmented into three categorise based on consumption and their cost in super-premium, premium and prestige segments. The market is expected to grow at such a high rate as a result of the increasing disposable income of Indian consumers, changing demographics, the increasing number of bars and party culture in India.

With the introduction of flavours sales have achieved new heights in India. The flavours have attracted the younger generation towards Vodka consumption. Also, it has been found that women prefer such flavours more compared to men.

Considered for the Report:

  • Geography: India
  • Base Year: FY 2016-17
  • Estimated Year: FY 2017-18
  • Forecast Year: FY 2022-23

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. India Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook

3. India Vodka - Market Overview

4. Company Profiles

  • Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited
  • Bacardi India Private Limited
  • DIAGEO India Private Limited
  • Pernod Ricard India Private limited
  • Radico khaitan Limited

