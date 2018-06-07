The Indian vodka market observed growth with a double-digit growth rate of more than 12% CAGR between 2017-18 to 2022-23

The brands in the Indian vodka market are generally segmented into three categorise based on consumption and their cost in super-premium, premium and prestige segments. The market is expected to grow at such a high rate as a result of the increasing disposable income of Indian consumers, changing demographics, the increasing number of bars and party culture in India.

With the introduction of flavours sales have achieved new heights in India. The flavours have attracted the younger generation towards Vodka consumption. Also, it has been found that women prefer such flavours more compared to men.

Considered for the Report:



Geography: India

Base Year: FY 2016-17

Estimated Year: FY 2017-18

Forecast Year: FY 2022-23

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. India Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook



3. India Vodka - Market Overview



4. Company Profiles



Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited

Bacardi India Private Limited

DIAGEO India Private Limited

Pernod Ricard India Private limited

Radico khaitan Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2z7sqk/indian_vodka?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indian-vodka-market-2018-2023--market-witnessed-a-double-digit-growth-rate-of-more-than-12-cagr-between-2017-18-to-2022-23-300661823.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

