Indiana Allocates Budget To Include Cambridge International's Advanced Course Exams, Expanding Access to Credit-Earning Opportunities for All Indiana Students

New legislation guarantees access to Cambridge International AS and A Level exams for all students across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed HEA1001 into law, providing access to $5.6M in funding for students to take advanced coursework exams, including for the first time Cambridge Advanced (Cambridge International AS and A Level exams). The legislature increased funding significantly by $400k since last year, reflecting the state's firm commitment to expanding opportunities for students across Indiana to access and earn valuable college credit through programs such as Cambridge.

Students may enroll in as many Cambridge courses and exams as possible, with the state of Indiana funding up to three of those course exams. This funding puts Cambridge on par with other advanced academic credit-bearing course exams in Indiana. Any remaining funds after exams fees have been paid for students will be made available for professional development for teachers of advanced coursework, including for Cambridge International.

"Expanding access to include Cambridge International AS and A Level exam helps ensure all Hoosier students have additional opportunities to participate in college credit-bearing courses," said State Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), chair of the House Education Committee. "The next state budget allows students to participate in up to three Cambridge International exams each year, encouraging students all over the state to participate in rigorous classes without worrying about financial barriers."

In 2021, the Indiana legislature voted to allow high school students to receive college credit at all public colleges and universities in the state by earning a score of E or higher on Cambridge International's AS and A Level exams. Cambridge International offers students in Indiana a clear pathway to success in high school through rigorous college preparation courses and exams that lead to an Indiana diploma, college credit, and recognition. Students can also satisfy the state's "Employability Skills" graduation pathways requirements with Cambridge International courses.

"The signing of HEA1001 increases opportunities for students in Indiana to access Cambridge International AS and A Level exams which puts them on the pathway to earn valuable college credit in high school," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, Cambridge International North America. "We applaud Governor Holcomb and the Indiana State Legislature for their decision to expand access for students across the state to our rigorous academic curricula and exams."

Cambridge International program is offered to schools in over 160 countries, including the U.S. The Cambridge Pathway, a fully integrated and flexible K-12 educational system, brings together globally recognized teaching and learning with meaningful assessments that measure and support student mastery. Each stage of the Pathway builds on learners' development from the previous one. Schools have the flexibility to offer any of the four stages and any of the courses.

More than 900 U.S. colleges and universities recognize the Cambridge program, including all members of the Ivy League, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Duke University, New York University, and the University of Virginia. In addition to Indiana, public institutions in the following states give college credit for qualifying grades on the Cambridge exams: AZ, FL, KS, KY, MD, MS, NC, PA, SC, VA, and WA. Outside the U.S., Cambridge programs are offered at more than 10,000 schools in over 160 countries.

About Cambridge Assessment International Education

As a global organization with a 160-year history as part of the University of Cambridge, Cambridge Assessment International Education partners with schools and districts around the world with a shared goal of making education transformation a reality. Schools in the U.S. now utilize the Cambridge Advanced program, an internationally benchmarked program that allows students to earn college-level credit in high school. Cambridge uniquely provides an instructional system across four stages (Primary through Advanced) aligning rigorous curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment for all students in grades K-12.

