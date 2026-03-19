Indiana American Water Announces More Than $246 Million Invested in 2025 Statewide Infrastructure Upgrades

Strengthening System Reliability and Water Quality for Customers

GREENWOOD, Ind., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana American Water announced today its 2025 summary of investments for system improvements, totaling more than $246 million in water and wastewater system upgrades throughout its service area across the Hoosier State.

"Delivering safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater service requires consistent, proactive investment in our systems," said Barry Suits, President, Indiana American Water. "These investments are focused on strengthening reliability, modernizing aging infrastructure, and minimizing service disruptions for our customers across the state. By continuing to invest in our systems today, we are helping deliver resilient, high-quality service for the communities we serve well into the future."

Annual investments support critical upgrades throughout the company's water and wastewater systems, including treatment plants, tanks, pump stations, pipelines, and metering equipment.

More than $246 million in infrastructure investments across Indiana American Water's 75 communities. These investments include new treatment plants, water mains, booster and lift stations, meters, pumps, fire hydrants, and technology enhancements. Major projects include: $50 million water treatment plant in Seymour; $27 million water treatment plant in Winchester; $5.7 million booster station serving southern Indiana; and The state's first PFAS treatment capability in Charlestown.

across Indiana American Water's 75 communities. These investments include new treatment plants, water mains, booster and lift stations, meters, pumps, fire hydrants, and technology enhancements. Major projects include: A significant portion of these investments focus on maintaining, relocating, and replacing water mains and plant piping to ensure reliable water and wastewater service. Fact: Indiana American Water manages over 5,574 miles of mains — about the distance from Indianapolis to Honolulu, twice.

and plant piping to ensure reliable water and wastewater service. These upgrades also include efforts to identify and remove lead service lines. In 2026, the company will invest $19 million to continue "getting the lead out" of communities.

As part of Indiana American Water's Comprehensive Planning Studies, these efforts help guide long‑term, proactive capital investments that modernize aging infrastructure, strengthen system reliability, and ensure high‑quality water and wastewater service for customers.

To learn more about how these investments are making a difference in communities across Indiana, visit: https://www.amwater.com/inaw/about-us/Solutions-for-Communities/

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.



About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 350 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.4 million people. For more information, visit amwater.com/inaw and join Indiana American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water