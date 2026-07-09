New Jersey American Water Launches 2026 Flow Forward Summer Camp Program to Help Camden Teens Explore Water Industry Careers

Students from Free All Minds and Women of the Dream will participate in hands-on career exploration, workforce readiness and mentorship July 14-16 in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey American Water today announced the launch of the 2026 Flow Forward Summer Camp Program in Camden, offering high school students from Free All Minds and Women of the Dream a three-day workforce development experience featuring hands-on learning, mentorship, resume and interview preparation, and networking with water industry professionals.

The program will be hosted July 14-16 at American Water's headquarters on the Camden Waterfront and New Jersey American Water's Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant in Delran. With American Water headquartered in Camden, Flow Forward reflects the company's continued commitment to investing in local youth, expanding career awareness and strengthening connections with the community it calls home.

Flow Forward is American Water's summer career exploration program designed to help high school sophomores, juniors and seniors learn more about the water and wastewater industry, gain practical experience and connect with employees who can share insights into career pathways across the company. Through the Camden program, students will explore how safe, reliable water service is delivered, learn about the role New Jersey American Water plays in communities across the state, and see how careers in operations, engineering, water quality, customer service, government affairs, finance and communications can support public health and local communities.

During the camp, students will participate in sessions focused on communication skills, resume building, transferable skills, mock interview preparation and networking. They also will take part in breakout discussions with employees from across the business, tour the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant, hear employee career stories and work in teams on final project presentations.

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen will join New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough on the first day of the program to welcome students and underscore the importance of early career exposure, mentorship and community partnership.

"We are proud to welcome students from Free All Minds and Women of the Dream to Flow Forward here in Camden," said Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen. "When young people are given the chance to see what is possible, meet professionals who believe in them and explore careers they may not have considered before, it can change the way they see their future. Programs like this help open doors for Camden students while connecting them to meaningful career pathways that serve our community."

"Camden is home to American Water, but our commitment goes beyond having an address here," said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. "We want to be part of the community in a way that is visible, meaningful and lasting. Flow Forward is a chance to bring Camden students inside our business, introduce them to careers they may not have seen up close before and show them that the work happening here connects directly to the neighborhoods where they live."

Flow Forward reflects New Jersey American Water's commitment to creating awareness of water industry careers, supporting local talent pipelines and helping Camden students gain the exposure, confidence and professional skills that can prepare them for future success. For more information about the company's efforts around workforce development, visit newjerseyamwater.com, under About Us, select Workforce Development.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water