Indiana American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grant Recipients

GREENWOOD, Ind., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and Indiana American water, today announce that five organizations were awarded a Foundation 2026 Water and Environment grant totaling $212,000, supporting water quality protection, environmental education and conservation.

The Water and Environment grants are part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing® grant program, which focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. These awards support projects that protect and enhance watersheds, improve public access to waterways, and foster long-term environmental stewardship in communities served by Indiana American Water.

"Protecting water resources and supporting environmental education are essential to the long-term health of the communities we serve," said Barry L. Suits, president of Indiana American Water. "Through these grants, awarded by the American Water Charitable Foundation, we're proud to support local organizations that are making meaningful, lasting impacts on Indiana's rivers, streams, and watersheds."

Below are the 2026 Water and Environment grant recipients in Indiana:

Red-Tail Land Conservancy (Richmond and Muncie) – $75,000

Funding will support the permanent protection of 39 acres of mature woodland along Boston Creek south of Richmond, creating a new nature preserve that safeguards a high-quality stream and critical wildlife habitat. The project protects water quality in the East Fork Whitewater River watershed, reduces erosion, preserves a forested corridor, and provides opportunities for education, research, and community engagement.



"Places like this remind us how closely the health of our communities is tied to the health of the land and water around us. Protecting this beautiful forest along Boston Creek will safeguard a vital wildlife corridor, protect water quality, and ensure this land will be treasured by our community and future generations," said Julie Borgman, Executive Director at Red-Tail Land Conservancy.

Wabash River Development & Beautification Inc. (Terre Haute) – $80,000

The grant will support construction of a safe, environmentally responsible kayak and canoe access point along the Wabash River at Fort Harrison. The project expands the region's Blueway network into Vigo County, stabilizes eroding shoreline, protects water quality, and promotes outdoor recreation and long-term engagement with Terre Haute's riverfront.

Indiana Dunes Environmental Learning Center (Chesterton) – $40,000

Funding will support the Watershed Education with a Paddling Experience program, delivering free, hands-on environmental education to approximately 3,000 students in northwest Indiana. The Canoe-mobile floating classroom connects mostly Title I students to Lake Michigan and local waterways through paddling instruction, water quality education, and conservation activities.

Indiana University Foundation – IU Kokomo Campus – $10,000

The grant will provide on-the-ground improvements to Kokomo Creek by stabilizing eroding streambanks, restoring native vegetation, and enhancing water quality through the IU Kokomo campus. The project also offers students and community members hands-on opportunities to participate in long-term stewardship.

Upper White River Watershed Alliance – $7,000

This grant will support development of an interactive online platform that translates complex water quality data into clear visuals and real-world examples. The resource will help residents, volunteers, and decision-makers better understand watershed health and support informed actions that protect local waterways.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to support nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact across Indiana," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Water and Environment grants fund projects that advance clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate resilience, and water-based recreation."

Indiana American Water is proud to support these organizations and their efforts to protect Indiana's water resources for current and future generations. Learn more about Indiana American Water's community impact at amwater.com/community-impact.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.4 million people.

Visit Indiana American Water's Newsroom to download a photo of the Red-Tail Land Conservancy planned forest along Boston Creek, protected land that is earmarked for preservation.

SOURCE American Water