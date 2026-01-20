Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL) Selects Gestalt Diagnostics' PathFlow® to Advance Digital Pathology Innovation

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt, a recognized leader in digital pathology and AI-powered workflow solutions, is proud to announce that the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL) at Purdue University has joined its growing list of forward-thinking customers. The Laboratory has selected Gestalt's PathFlow® platform to support its clinical, educational, and research initiatives in digital pathology.

ADDL's goal in adopting digital pathology is to provide better diagnostic services to the citizens of Indiana while also supporting submissions from across the country and beyond. PathFlow will enable the laboratory to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and expand its ability to integrate AI tools for diagnostic and research purposes. ADDL chose PathFlow as the single, robust system that would:

Provide advanced digital slide viewing for case evaluation, annotation, cataloging, archiving, and teaching.

Support complete diagnostic workflows including case organization, reporting, case storage, and integration with additional diagnostics.

Ensure scalability to grow with the rapidly advancing field of digital pathology and artificial intelligence, while offering flexibility to create in-house tools and integrate third-party AI solutions.

The deployment will begin with PathFlow's AP (clinical) module, enabling pathologists to streamline their workflows, have faster collaboration and access to their whole slide images for diagnosis, reporting and image analysis. Through collaboration across the university, the ADDL hopes to expand its use of PathFlow to include educational and research workflows— empowering students, faculty, and scientists with leading-edge tools for digital pathology training and discovery.

"Our partnership with Gestalt marks a pivotal step in advancing digital pathology across clinical, educational, and research domains," said Dr. Christopher Gaudette, ADDL veterinary diagnostician. "PathFlow's robust capabilities align perfectly with our commitment to innovation, and diagnostic and academic excellence. We look forward to expanding this collaboration with a focus around AI development and integration."

"We are honored to partner with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University as they embrace the future of pathology," said Lisa-Jean Clifford, President of Gestalt. "Their vision reflects with our mission to deliver scalable, interoperable solutions that drive excellence in diagnostics, education, and research."

Gestalt continues to lead the transformation of laboratory medicine through innovative technology, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to improving healthcare outcomes worldwide.

About Gestalt

Gestalt transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks, allowing them to focus on their expertise – providing invaluable experience where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow @Gestalt on LinkedIn.

About Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL) – at Purdue University

The ADDL serves as the official diagnostic laboratory for the State of Indiana, supporting Indiana veterinarians, animal health officials, livestock producers, and animal owners in protecting the health of the animal population by providing prompt, accurate, and reliable diagnoses of animal diseases, including those that may affect the human population. The ADDL also serves a critical role in supporting Purdue University's College of Veterinary Medicine teaching programs directed toward professional students, veterinary technology students, and graduate students and residents.

