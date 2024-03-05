Indiana Department of Education Approves Savvas Learning Company's myView Literacy, Grounded in the Science of Reading, for Indiana's K-5 Classrooms

We are excited that the Indiana Department of Education has chosen our innovative literacy, math, and science programs. Post this

After an extensive review process, IDOE officials placed myView Literacy on their Indiana High-Quality Curricular Materials Advisory List, determining that myView fully met the state's 2023 Indiana Academic Standards and its literacy standards aligned to the Science of Reading.

Combining powerful Science of Reading -based instruction with engaging student-centered practice opportunities, myView Literacy is designed to develop strong readers and writers, improving learning outcomes for all students. The program features exciting authentic literature and interactive resources, and its daily foundational-skills instruction follows an easy-to-teach sequence that's proven to increase reading achievement and close skills gaps.

Designed by leading literacy scholars and authors, myView's evidence-based pedagogy has been determined to meet ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) Level 2 Evidence for its positive impact on learning outcomes.

"At Savvas, we believe literacy is the foundation of all learning. This belief is what drives us to provide educators with rigorous, standards-aligned, and evidence-based literacy programs that help all students become strong readers and writers," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We are excited that the Indiana Department of Education has chosen our innovative literacy solution — as well as our high-quality math and science programs — that focus on developing the skills students need for success, in the classroom and in life."

In addition to approving myView Literacy for statewide adoption, the IDOE also deemed Savvas Learning Company's math and science programs "high-quality instructional materials," aligned to the new Indiana Academic Standards for Mathematics and Science, and approved them for statewide use. The Savvas math and science programs approved by the IDOE include:

enVision Mathematics Indiana Grades K-Algebra 1 provides comprehensive evidence-based content, fully aligned with Indiana Academic Standards for Mathematics, to support all students in developing deep conceptual understanding, procedural skill, and fluency. The programs excel at helping educators teach with confidence and engaging students with hands-on, problem-based learning.





provides comprehensive evidence-based content, fully aligned with Indiana Academic Standards for Mathematics, to support all students in developing deep conceptual understanding, procedural skill, and fluency. The programs excel at helping educators teach with confidence and engaging students with hands-on, problem-based learning. elevateScience Grades K-5 , which supports the instructional shifts of the Indiana Academic Standards for Science, brings science concepts to life with hands-on experiences and connections to literacy that engage students in meaningful learning opportunities.





, which supports the instructional shifts of the Indiana Academic Standards for Science, brings science concepts to life with hands-on experiences and connections to literacy that engage students in meaningful learning opportunities. elevateScience Grades 6-8 is an integrated, phenomena-based program customized to the new Indiana Academic Standards for Science. Students investigate phenomena through a series of scaffolded labs to support critical science topics. Educators can use the online digital courseware to further engage students and access support resources such as the teacher's edition e-text, downloadable and editable labs, and assessments.





is an integrated, phenomena-based program customized to the new Indiana Academic Standards for Science. Students investigate phenomena through a series of scaffolded labs to support critical science topics. Educators can use the online digital courseware to further engage students and access support resources such as the teacher's edition e-text, downloadable and editable labs, and assessments. Miller & Levine Experience Biology , from the nation's best-selling high school biology author team, immerses students in biological inquiry where they interact with natural Indiana phenomena through project-based and experiential learning opportunities. Customized to the new Indiana Academic Standards for Science, the program provides students with real-world connections to the concepts they are about to cover, creating engaging motivation for learning.





, from the nation's best-selling high school biology author team, immerses students in biological inquiry where they interact with natural phenomena through project-based and experiential learning opportunities. Customized to the new Indiana Academic Standards for Science, the program provides students with real-world connections to the concepts they are about to cover, creating engaging motivation for learning. Experience Chemistry is an exciting and innovative high school chemistry program that focuses on the student experience with a wide variety of engaging hands-on and virtual activities that encourage students to investigate real, compelling phenomena.





is an exciting and innovative high school chemistry program that focuses on the student experience with a wide variety of engaging hands-on and virtual activities that encourage students to investigate real, compelling phenomena. Experience Physics features relevant and engaging phenomena that encourage students to ask and answer questions, gather evidence, and organize their reasoning as they experience the concept of physics firsthand. Experience Physics centers on the student experience with a curriculum that is intentionally designed around three-dimensional learning opportunities.

