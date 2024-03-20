Ohio Approves Savvas Learning Company's myView Literacy with its Science of Reading-Based Instruction for K-5 Classrooms

So far, 22 states have included myView Literacy on their state list of approved or recommended materials for reading. Post this

After an extensive review process of core literacy and supplemental programs, Ohio state education officials placed myView Literacy, along with Savvas Essentials: Foundational Reading, a high-quality, supplemental K-2 literacy program that is also grounded in the Science of Reading, on their Ohio Approved List of Core Curriculum and Instructional Materials, determining that both programs fully met Ohio's Learning Standards for English Language Arts as well as alignment with the Science of Reading and strategies for effective literacy instruction.

As the Science of Reading movement has gained national momentum in recent years, many states now require the use of evidence-based strategies for teaching students to read. Nearly three-quarters of the 50 states and the District of Columbia have adopted policies related to or passed laws requiring evidence-based reading instruction. So far, 22 states have included myView Literacy on their state list of approved or recommended high-quality instructional materials for reading. They include: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

"At Savvas, we believe that teachers are the cornerstone of student success, which is why we are committed to ensuring they feel confident and equipped to meet the needs of all learners in the elementary literacy classroom," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "With integrated designs that make Science of Reading-based instruction simple, easy, and engaging to teach, myView Literacy and Savvas Essentials: Foundational Reading support Ohio educators with proven-effective instruction that positively impacts student literacy."

Combining powerful Science of Reading-based instruction with engaging student-centered practice opportunities, myView Literacy © 2025 is designed to develop strong readers and writers, improving learning outcomes for all students. The core program features exciting authentic literature and interactive resources, and its daily foundational-skills instruction follows an easy-to-teach sequence that's proven to increase reading achievement and close skills gaps.

Savvas Essentials: Foundational Reading delivers research-based, easy-to-use content and teaching tools that support and extend core literacy instruction, giving educators what they need to help students develop reading proficiency. The supplemental program targets key foundational skills, including concepts of print, phonological awareness, phonics and the teaching of high-frequency words, and fluency. With its three-step instructional routine, the program provides explicit instruction, systematic modeling, and ample multisensory practice for all foundational reading skills.

Designed by leading literacy scholars and authors, myView's evidence-based pedagogy has been determined to meet ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) Level 2 Evidence for its positive impact on learning outcomes. Savvas Essentials: Foundational Reading meets ESSA Level 4 Evidence, and a study is currently underway to verify its positive effect on student outcomes.

"More and more school districts today are making it a priority to use high-quality instructional materials that demonstrate both efficacy and a positive impact on student achievement," Forsa said. "We are proud of the fact that nearly two dozen states have recommended myView Literacy's evidence-based reading instruction for use in their school districts."

