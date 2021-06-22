Indiana Department of Education Names Curriculum Associates a School Improvement Preferred Technical Assistance Partner to Support COVID-19 Recovery and Student Learning

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Department of Education recently named Curriculum Associates a School Improvement Preferred Technical Assistance Partner to Support COVID-19 Recovery and Student Learning. The company, which was selected in part based on its evidence of success and capacity to deliver effective specialized assistance to meet the unique needs of schools across the state, will help educators in Grades K–8 address learning loss or unfinished learning using the award-winning i-Ready® program. Today, i-Ready serves more than nine million students and 25 percent of all Grades K–8 students in the United States, including more than 130,000 students in Indiana.

"This coming school year, it will be critical to address unfinished learning and get students back up to grade level," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Through the use of i-Ready, Indiana educators can assess students' current level of proficiency and then deliver personalized learning to help all students—especially those most significantly impacted by the pandemic—make real gains."

According to the Department of Education's website, school leaders seeking assistance in the areas of learning loss, supporting educators, sustainable innovation, and sustainable infrastructure are encouraged to choose approved School Improvement Technical Assistance Partners when using ESSER/CARES funds. All approved partners underwent a critical review this year, specific to their ability to support COVID-19 recovery and student learning loss, by the Department before being chosen. Curriculum Associates was specifically approved for i-Ready for learning loss.

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for Grades K–12 teachers and students. It combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in Reading and Mathematics to address students' individual needs.

The Diagnostic provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for their instruction and to personalize i-Ready instructional paths. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic helps students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and personalized instruction continues throughout the year to help students grow and access their grade-level learning.

