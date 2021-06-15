Indiana Launches Virtual Career Coaching Program for Workers in Transition

INDIANAPOLIS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Governor's Workforce Cabinet and Ivy Tech Community College , the country's largest singly-accredited community college system, today announced the launch of a new statewide career coaching program for any Indiana state resident, including those who have been displaced during the pandemic. Built in collaboration with InsideTrack , a nonprofit that has coached more than 2.5 million students during its twenty-year history, the new service will provide up to four months of one-on-one career coaching for thousands of Hoosiers.

"As we chart a path to full recovery from the economic crisis of the past year, it's critically important that we provide individualized support to help workers not only get back on their feet, but ultimately emerge stronger as the pandemic subsides and we build the state economy of the future," said PJ McGrew, executive director of the Governor's Workforce Cabinet. "This work is about empowering working adults with the sort of skills and support they need to plan their next career move, identify the right training and education options, and stand out in today's competitive job market."

Any interested state resident can enroll in the free coaching service by visiting careercoaching.yournextstepin.org to complete a brief online form and questionnaire, and a career coach will reach out to them within 1-2 business days. Career coaches from InsideTrack will engage with unemployed and working adults as they plan a career change, upskill in their current role, or identify career development resources available within the state of Indiana. Participants will receive tailored coaching support as they navigate the path to new employment opportunities and identify the education or training they need to advance their career.

Delivered through virtual sessions offered via phone, email and text, the career coaching program will meet the needs of busy working adults who are often balancing complex personal, family, school and work commitments. Career coaches will work on a one-on-one basis with participating Indiana residents to define their career aspirations and goals, identify their professional motivations and overcome barriers to a successful job search. In addition, Indiana residents participating in the program will also receive assistance with creating and updating job search materials such as resumes, cover letters and LinkedIn profiles and following-up on applications.

"The economic shock of the pandemic may be starting to ease, but there are still thousands of talented individuals in our state in search of their next career steps," said Chris Lowery, senior vice president of workforce, careers & adult strategy at Ivy Tech. "Community colleges are a vital component of the workforce infrastructure we have in place to support displaced and underemployed workers during this transition to economic recovery. This is an example of the innovative ways that we can help provide the programming and support to help individuals successfully transition back into the workforce."

This virtual service is available to all Indiana residents, including as an option to satisfy the work search requirement for Hoosiers currently receiving unemployment benefits.

"Indiana's economy continues to remain strong, and the Department of Workforce Development is committed to helping unemployed Hoosiers reenter the workforce and find quality jobs," said Fred Payne, Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. "This online coaching program with proven experts provides another avenue for residents to succeed in finding their next career step."

The new program is a continuation of a longstanding partnership between InsideTrack and colleges and universities in Indiana. Over the past seven years, InsideTrack has provided direct student coaching to thousands of low-income, first-generation college students at Ivy Tech and other Indiana institutions. During the fall semester of 2021, the career coaching will expand to serve a portion of online learners enrolled at Ivy Tech Community College.

"Over the course of many years, we've seen the profound and measurable impact that success coaching has made in helping Indiana students navigate the complex world of college completion," said Ruth Bauer White, president of InsideTrack. "This is an example of how the power of coaching can be applied in the context of workforce development. We're honored to support the state of Indiana's recovery efforts and expand educational and workforce opportunity for thousands of workers statewide."

About Ivy Tech Community College: Ivy Tech Community College is the state's largest public postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited statewide community college system. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana. It serves as the state's engine of workforce development, offering affordable degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its community along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the North Central Association.

About InsideTrack: InsideTrack is passionate about student success. We partner with institutions and organizations to improve enrollment, persistence, completion and career readiness. Our student support methodology uncovers first hand feedback about student goals and challenges. Through strategic guidance, staff training and student coaching, we help institutions turn this feedback into actionable insights that drive better student outcomes. As a nonprofit member of the Strada Education Network, we offer partners access to a comprehensive range of student success solutions as well as the latest research and insights on student success. We've supported more than 2.5 million students since 2001 and currently serve over 4,000 programs. Visit us at www.insidetrack.org and follow us on Twitter @InsideTrack .

About the Governor's Workforce Cabinet: The Governor's Workforce Cabinet (GWC) was formed in 2018 with the mission of addressing current and future education and employment needs for individuals and employers, strengthening Indiana's economy by integrating and aligning state and federal resources, and ensuring a talent-driven education and workforce system. The membership of the GWC includes the business community, K-12 representatives, postsecondary institutions, Indiana lawmakers, and leaders from Indiana state agencies.

