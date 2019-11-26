Indiana Reaches a Historic 4 Million Registered Donors

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Donate Life Indiana, and its corporate members Indiana Donor Network and VisionFirst, are proud to announce that for the first time in history, 4 million Hoosiers have said yes to organ, tissue and cornea donation on the Indiana donor registry.

One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal up to 75 people through tissue and cornea donation.

Steve Johnson, president of Donate Life Indiana, stated, "This is a historic moment for our state, and I can think of no better example of Hoosier generosity. We are currently leading the Midwest in donor registrations, with more than 75% of Indiana citizens over the age of 18 registered as donors."

Nationwide, 114,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant and 1,300 of those patients are here in Indiana. Every 10 minutes, someone is added to the transplant waiting list.

In Indiana, 99% of donor registrations take place at the BMV. However, anyone can register their donation decision online at DonateLifeIndiana.org.

Peter Lacy, commissioner of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, congratulated Donate Life Indiana on reaching this important milestone saying, "We are proud to be a partner in the important work Donate Life Indiana does to provide hope and give the gift of life to so many families."

Donate Life Indiana thanks the 4 million Hoosiers who have made the heroic decision to be a donor. We encourage everyone to register and speak with their families.

About Donate Life Indiana:

Since 1998, Donate Life Indiana is the state-authorized nonprofit organization responsible for managing the Indiana Donor Registry. Our mission is to save lives by creating opportunities for all Indiana citizens to sign up on our official state registry while striving to raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation through public education. For more information or to register your donation decision, visit DonateLifeIndiana.org.

