Indiana State University Partners with InScribe to Strengthen Online Student Success

As online enrollment grows, the university is scaling peer-to-peer support using InScribe's digital communities to improve student success and retention.

DENVER and TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InScribe Education , a provider of digital communities for higher education, today announced a partnership with Indiana State University to support online student success through scalable, peer-to-peer engagement. The partnership brings InScribe's digital community platform to Indiana State's online programs as the university continues to expand access and enrollment.

Indiana State University is a public four-year institution serving a rapidly growing population of fully online learners, with enrollment approaching 2,000 students. As their online programs scale, university leaders want to ensure that student support, connection, and engagement also continue to grow.

Through InScribe, Indiana State has launched Sycamore Grove , the university's InScribe-powered digital community for online learners. Sycamore Grove serves as a centralized virtual student lounge where students can connect with peers, ask questions, share experiences, and access guidance throughout their academic journey. The community is designed to reinforce belonging and engagement beyond traditional course interactions.

Sycamore Grove complements Indiana State's learning management system, Canvas, by providing a space intentionally designed for student success. Learners can build relationships with classmates, engage with faculty and staff, exchange insights and resources, and stay informed about virtual events and opportunities that support academic momentum and degree completion.

"As our online programs continue to grow, it is essential that students feel connected and supported throughout their experience," said Sam Nikolai, Associate Provost for Online Education at Indiana State University . "Using InScribe to power Sycamore Grove allows us to scale peer-to-peer connection and student support in a way that aligns with our commitment to student success and retention."

The partnership reflects Indiana State's broader strategy to improve outcomes for online learners by fostering early engagement and shared knowledge. By creating consistent opportunities for students to support one another through a dedicated digital community, the university aims to strengthen persistence while supporting sustainable enrollment growth.

"InScribe was built to help institutions scale student success as online programs grow," said Katy Kappler, co-founder and CEO of InScribe . "Indiana State University's use of InScribe to power Sycamore Grove demonstrates how digital communities can support retention and outcomes without adding complexity for staff."

About InScribe

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/ .

About Indiana State University

Indiana State University is a public university in Terre Haute, Indiana, offering a broad range of undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs that emphasize experiential learning, career readiness, and community engagement. Founded in 1865, the University is committed to providing accessible, high-quality education that prepares students to succeed in a diverse and changing world. Learn more: https://indianastate.edu/administration/academic-affairs/online

