Marshall University Partners with InScribe to Build Stronger Connections for Online Learners

DENVER and HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InScribe Education today announced a new partnership with Marshall Online , bringing its digital community platform to Marshall University's online undergraduate population. The collaboration gives students an accessible, integrated space where they can connect with peers, explore campus resources, and stay informed throughout their academic journey.

Marshall Online previously tried to foster community within its learning management system (LMS) but found that the LMS was not designed for meaningful interaction. With InScribe, the university can now support organic student participation and help staff share information more efficiently, across multiple channels.

Supporting connection, visibility, and belonging

Students are using InScribe to learn about events, access resources, and engage with one another at their own pace. Students appreciate having a reliable, easy-to-find space that helps them feel heard, seen, and supported.

"From the start, students responded positively to having one place that brings their resources, events, and conversations together. Even those who prefer to observe rather than post have told us that InScribe helps them stay on track and feel connected to what's happening across the university," said Michelle Morrison, senior director of student engagement for Marshall Online.

To nurture this environment, Marshall Online pairs administrative oversight with carefully selected students who help shape the community. These student leaders encourage conversation, highlight campus happenings, and contribute to a community where engagement feels natural and student-driven.

Driving participation through live events and reminders

The university has seen increased participation in live online events, due in part to InScribe's reminders and visibility features. Recordings of office hours, live sessions, and informational events now live inside InScribe, creating an always-available library of support and guidance. Some sessions have already attracted strong viewership, demonstrating students' desire for flexible, on-demand ways to stay connected.

"Students want to connect with each other. They want to feel valued, and they want spaces that help them access the information they need when they need it," Morrison said. "InScribe is helping us deliver that experience."

"InScribe gives our online learners one place to belong—where resources, events, and conversations come together. It complements our LMS and helps us move from transactions to connection, which is essential to student success and persistence," said Julia Spears, Assistant Provost for Online Education & Certification, Marshall University

Insights that support continuous improvement

Marshall Online's leadership has expressed enthusiasm for the platform's early results. InScribe provides detailed 30-day reports and ongoing analytics that help the university better understand engagement patterns, identify emerging needs, and demonstrate the value of the partnership.

The success of the undergraduate rollout has already sparked interest from other departments, and faculty feedback has been positive. With early momentum building, Marshall Online is exploring an expansion of the platform to its online graduate programs as part of broader efforts to deepen retention and persistence.

"The community taking shape at Marshall University is a powerful example of what happens when the right technology meets a clear student-centered strategy. We're excited about the early momentum and even more excited to support their continued growth across programs," said Katy Kappler, co-founder and CEO of InScribe.

About InScribe

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/ .

About Marshall University

Founded in 1837, Marshall University is a public research institution located in Huntington, West Virginia. With a commitment to academic excellence and community engagement, Marshall offers a wide range of undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. For more information, visit www.marshall.edu .

