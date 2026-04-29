Indiana Trucking Attorney Launches Interactive Map Tracking Semi-Truck Crashes

INDIANAPOLIS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- David W. Craig, one of the country's few board-certified trucking accident lawyers, has launched the Indiana Semi Crash Map, an interactive platform designed to track semi-truck crashes across the state and bring greater visibility to dangerous trucking corridors.

Craig, Kelley & Faultless Semi Crash Map

The map captures wrecks involving commercial motor vehicles, including semis, tractor-trailers, tankers, dump trucks, flatbeds, and other heavy trucks. By compiling incidents from publicly available news reports, police reports, and other sources, the platform creates a centralized, searchable view of where serious truck crashes are occurring across Indiana.

While crash data is typically released through official channels on a delayed basis, the Indiana Semi Crash Map is designed to surface this information much sooner, offering a more current view of developing patterns and high-risk areas.

"Our goal is to make this information visible while it still matters," said Craig. "When data isn't available until long after the fact, it limits the public's ability to understand where risks are happening. This is about putting that information in front of people sooner."

Users can search by roadway, filter incidents by date, and explore individual crash markers to access summaries and related coverage. The result is a clearer, more accessible picture of trucking activity and risk across the state's highways.

The map is part of a broader effort by Craig to make trucking-related information more accessible to the public. By centralizing and updating crash data in a single, searchable platform, the Indiana Semi Crash Map offers a new level of transparency into where and how often these incidents are occurring across the state.

About David W. Craig:

David W. Craig is the managing partner as well as one of the founding partners of the law firm of Craig, Kelley & Faultless LLC, and is a nationally recognized trucking accident attorney with more than thirty-five years of experience litigating catastrophic injury cases. He has been named a Trucking Top 10 and Top 100 trial lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers. Craig is also the author of Semitruck Wreck: A Guide for Victims and Their Families and hosts the podcast After the Crash. He is board certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA).

SOURCE Craig, Kelley & Faultless LLC