Indiana's Top Youth Volunteers of 2021 Selected by National Program

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siya Goel, 16, of West Lafayette and Samantha Vance, 12, of Fort Wayne today were named Indiana's top youth volunteers of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, America's largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer service.

As State Honorees, Siya and Samantha will each receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program's virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 State Honorees will be named America's top youth volunteers of the year. Those 10 National Honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), honors students in grades 5-12 for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.

"We created the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards 26 years ago to highlight and support the work of young people taking on the challenges of a changing world – a mission that rings truer than ever given the events of last year," said Charles Lowrey, Prudential's chairman and CEO. "We are proud to celebrate the vision and determination of Spirit of Community's Class of 2021, and all the ways they're making their communities safer, healthier and more equitable places to live."

These are Indiana's top youth volunteers of 2021:

High School State Honoree: Siya Goel

Nominated by Girl Scouts of Central Indiana

Siya, a junior at West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School, created an art studio and conducted an art workshop at a local assisted-living facility to benefit residents with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, and then built a website to share the therapeutic effects of art with 40 other senior facilities throughout Indiana and Illinois. Since she was 4 years old, Siya has watched her grandmother struggle with Alzheimer's disease. While researching the disease, she learned that "art can improve the social, emotional and cognitive state of patients," she said. At the same time, Siya realized that many facilities for people with dementia don't have the resources or expertise to offer substantial opportunities for artistic expression.

After knocking on the doors of several retirement homes, Siya found one that would let her set up a small, portable art studio for its residents. She raised some money and bought paint, canvases, brushes and other materials for her studio, and then conducted art workshops for about 20 seniors. She was struck by "the joy on their faces as they painted," said Siya. "Many residents cried from happiness as they remembered memories from their younger selves." To sustain and amplify the impact of her project, Siya created instructional manuals and trained employees to continue painting with their dementia patients. Then she developed an online art studio with paintings and manuals for other organizations to access, so that they, too, could use art to improve quality of life of their residents.

Middle Level State Honoree: Samantha Vance

Nominated by Blackhawk Middle School

Samantha, a sixth-grader at Blackhawk Middle School, launched an initiative to provide "buddy benches" for shy, lonely or bullied kids at more than 100 schools across the country. "I noticed a lot of lonely kids at recess, and I get lonely sometimes, too," said Sammie. So when she heard about buddy benches – specially-designated benches where kids can sit and make new friends when they have no one else to play with – she asked her principal if she could get one for their school. After finding a company that could recycle plastic bottle caps into benches, Sammie posted a video on Facebook to enlist help from her community in collecting caps and lids. In just two months, she had 1,600 pounds – enough for three benches.

As word continued to spread via social media and news coverage, bottle caps poured in from all 50 states and from as far away as Europe and Africa Sammie secured support from local businesses including pharmacies, shipping stores, coffee shops, and sports teams. With the thousands of pounds of caps and lids she has collected, and fundraising efforts that have generated $32,000, Sammie has helped schools throughout the U.S. get their own buddy benches. In addition, she speaks to groups large and small about how they, too, can make a difference. "This project helps the planet with the plastic pollution problem," said Sammie. "But even more importantly, it helps create a place for kids who are shy, lonely or bullied to go to and find a friend."

State Honorees in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Class of 2021 – the top middle level and high school volunteer from all 50 states and the District of Columbia – were selected for service initiatives completed, at least in part, between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020. Selection was based on criteria including impact, effort, initiative and the personal growth demonstrated over the course of the project. Several Distinguished Finalists and runners-up were also selected in each state, and all qualifying applicants received President's Volunteer Service Awards.

"It speaks volumes about the character of today's secondary school students that the Spirit of Community program heard from more than 21,000 applicants this fall – most of them stories of young volunteers overcoming the hardships of a global pandemic to support those in need," said Ronn Nozoe, Chief Executive Officer, NASSP. "While we're especially proud to celebrate this year's 102 State Honorees, NASSP applauds every student who's found a way to volunteer this past year. You inspire your peers and adults alike to remember that, even in times of crisis, we all have something to give."

