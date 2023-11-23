India's $21.18 Bn Ready Mix Concrete Markets Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Ready Mix Concrete Market Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India';s Ready Mix Concreate Market is projected to reach a value of $21.18 billion by 2028 from $13.2 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%

India has an unprecedented demand for infrastructure. In an effort to hasten the development of India's infrastructure, the government has granted Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) authorization to assist investors in entering the real estate market there.

As a result, during the next several years, the Indian market presents an opportunity of USD 19.65 billion. Through the Global Housing Technologies Challenge, the government hopes to update the construction industry's technology.

The nation has allocated USD29.2 billion for the Smart-Communities initiative, which aims to create world-class, sustainable communities. With investments of USD16.5 billion, 75% of the projects were finished by June 2020. The national government has allotted USD16.5 million for the HRIDAY initiative, which promotes the growth of historic cities.

AMRUT and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a national housing program (PMAY), among other government initiatives, are anticipated to have a significant positive impact on the infrastructure and construction sectors. In many respects, this would increase demand for ready-mix concrete in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the India Ready Mix Concrete Market.

Ultra Tech Cement Limited

ACC Limited

Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd

RDC Concrete( India ) Pvt. Ltd

) Pvt. Ltd Ijm Concrete Products Private Limited

Prism Johnson Limited

The India Cements Limited

The Ramco Cement Limited

Adani Group

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

Report Scope:

India Ready Mix Concrete Market, By Production Site:

On Site

Off Site

India Ready Mix Concrete Market, By Product Type:

Transit Mixed Concrete

Central Mix Concrete

Shrink Mixed Concrete

India Ready Mix Concrete Market, By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Industrial

India Ready Mix Concrete Rental Market, By Region:

North India

South India

West India

East India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8bupf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets