India's Fingerprint Payment Market Forecasted for Robust Growth by 2028, Driven by Advancements in Biometric Technology and Financial Inclusion Initiatives

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Jan, 2024, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Fingerprint Payment Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sector is set to flourish from 2024 to 2028.

This surge is attributed to an increasing need for secure transaction methods amid rising concerns over data theft and the enhancement of national security measures. The profound impact of biometric authentication systems, especially in enhancing the security of payment processes, is propelling market growth. Biometric systems are not only being adopted across various industries but are also becoming an integral part of consumer electronics due to their integration with mobile devices.

Fingerprint payment technology is witnessing a groundbreaking revolution with the incorporation of biometric sensors. Providing not only a secure authentication mechanism but also opportunities for financial institutions to leverage brand stickiness and personalization, this technology is integral in widening market access through financial inclusion initiatives.

The Indian banking sector's leap towards technological integration has immensely benefited consumers by simplifying transactions and enhancing security with biometric features, such as fingerprint authentication. The growing confidence in the security of banking services has increased customer willingness to engage in online and mobile banking services.

Advancement in Biometric Fingerprint Authorization Creates New Opportunities

Biometric payment systems employ state-of-the-art biometric authentication to conduct seamless transactions. Fingerprint identification, being both accessible and cost-effective, is favored in the biometric payment landscape. Technological enhancements now allow a single biometric payment terminal to facilitate various authentication methods, including but not limited to fingerprints, iris, and palm recognition. The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) bolsters this growth by providing encrypted and secure data storage and faster analytics. Furthermore, advancements in Raspberry Pi and cloud technologies are making biometrics more secure and economical for widespread adoption.

Challenges in Adoption and Cost

Despite the promising outlook, certain factors stand as challenges to the adoption of fingerprint payment systems. High initial costs for advanced biometric systems and a lack of awareness in developing regions may restrain market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of cashless technology in retail poses a competitive challenge to the biometric payment market.

Competitive Landscape

The research provides a nuanced examination of the major players shaping the India Fingerprint Payment market. These include innovators in fingerprint identification technology. Their strategies and forefront positions in the industry are key to understanding the market's trajectory and potentials.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Synaptics Incorporated
  • Apple India Private Limited
  • Thales India Pvt Ltd.
  • NEC Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.,
  • Precision Biometric India Pvt Ltd
  • IDEMIA Identity & Security India Private Limited
  • Anviz Global Inc
  • India Acquisition Holding Inc (Fingerprint Cards AB)
  • IDEX Biometrics ASA
  • Infineon Technologies India Pvt Ltd

Report Scope:

India Fingerprint Payment Market, By Component:

  • Solution
  • Service
  • Hardware

India Fingerprint Payment Market, By Type of Fingerprint Scanners:

  • Optical Fingerprint Scanner
  • Capacitive Fingerprint Scanner
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner
  • Thermal Fingerprint Scanner

India Fingerprint Payment Market, By End User:

  • Retail
  • Government
  • Transportation
  • Healthcare
  • Hospitality
  • Others

India Fingerprint Payment Market, By Region:

  • West India
  • North India
  • South India
  • East India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vodyol

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global QR Code Payment Market Shows Robust Growth with CAGR of 17.03% Through 2028: Contactless Payments Elevate Market Growth Amidst Digitalization

Global QR Code Payment Market Shows Robust Growth with CAGR of 17.03% Through 2028: Contactless Payments Elevate Market Growth Amidst Digitalization

The "QR Code Payment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets....
Global Carpets & Rugs Market Report 2023: A $53 Billion Industry - Access Historical Demand Data (2012, 2017, and 2022) and Forecasts (2027 and 2032)

Global Carpets & Rugs Market Report 2023: A $53 Billion Industry - Access Historical Demand Data (2012, 2017, and 2022) and Forecasts (2027 and 2032)

The "Global Carpets & Rugs Market 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This industry study analyzes the $53 billion ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biometrics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.