INDIBA Secures Game-Changing Partnerships with NFL's Kirk Cousins and NBA's Santi Aldama, Expanding Footprint in US Rehabilitation Market

DENVER, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INDIBA, a pioneering force behind TECAR technology for tissue recovery using radiofrequency therapy, is making waves in the USA, bolstering the rehabilitation of elite athletes to elevate their competitive edge. The inclusion of the Company's K-Laser advanced recovery solutions provides the most comprehensive portfolio for rehabilitation and game play performance in the industry.

Having fuelled success stories in professional sports throughout Spain and Europe, INDIBA has been instrumental in enhancing athletic play and accelerating injury recovery for elite athletes. Now, with a legacy of empowering athletes to achieve peak performance, INDIBA is set to redefine the rehabilitation landscape in the United States.

INDIBA proudly announces strategic alliances with Kirk Cousins, quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League (NFL), and Santi Aldama, player for the Memphis Grizzlies of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

These collaborations mark the beginning of INDIBA's entry into the US rehabilitation market, reinforcing the company's commitment to excellence in sports performance.

Kirk Cousins is one of the most admired quarterbacks in the NFL. His more than 39,000 passing yards and 270 touchdown passes are a testament to his impressive longevity and remarkable consistency.

This season, Cousins is facing one of the most challenging situations in an athlete's life and has turned to INDIBA TECAR and K-Laser technologies to help him, not only recover fully, but return to his peak performance as quickly as possible.

In addition to Cousins, Santi Aldama, will be joining the ranks of elite athletes using INDIBA and underscores the technology's effectiveness in maintaining peak athletic conditioning and aiding in injury rehabilitation. With only three seasons in the NBA, Aldama boasts exceptional statistics as a young, developing player. Last season, he participated in 77 of 82 possible games.

INDIBA's technology is based on monopolar radiofrequency at a specific frequency of 448 kHz, a unique approach that stimulates cell regeneration and improves blood circulation, reducing inflammation and accelerating tissue repair. This technology can be applied from the immediate moment after the injury or surgery making a real difference in the management of sport injuries where each single hour counts.

K-Laser's technology utilizes 4 wavelengths working in unison to allow an optimal absorption in the target chromophores, in order to trigger photochemical and photothermal effects to accelerate the tissue healing process, to arrest soft tissue and joint pain to stimulate rapid tissue repair. When combined, these two technologies have a complementary effect on tissue and help accelerate positive outcomes.

These partnerships, alongside others already in progress, form the cornerstone of INDIBA's robust foundation for its ambitious strategic plan to establish INDIBA as the best partner in the American sports physiotherapy market.

