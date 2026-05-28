IndicaOnline Launches IndicaOnline AI, Giving Dispensary Owners Instant Answers From Their POS Data

Vendor-neutral AI analytics and automation for cannabis retail - compatible with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Cursor, and other MCP-enabled clients.

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IndicaOnline announced the launch of IndicaOnline AI, the first MCP-native analytics and automation layer purpose-built for cannabis retail. Instead of forcing operators into yet another proprietary BI dashboard, IndicaOnline exposes the entire POS environment through the open Model Context Protocol - so any MCP-compatible AI client can query live dispensary data in natural language.

Why does MCP change the equation

Cannabis retail tech has been locked into closed reporting stacks for a decade. Every vendor ships its own dashboard, its own export format, its own learning curve. IndicaOnline AI takes the opposite bet: the intelligence layer lives at the data, not in the interface.

Operators connect their preferred AI client - Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Cursor, or any other MCP host - and ask questions in plain language:

"Which brands underperformed last month, and which SKUs drove the drop?"

"Show me lapsed customers who used to buy concentrates weekly."

"Which drivers are missing delivery windows, and what's the pattern?"

IndicaOnline AI translates these requests into live dispensary data queries. Operators aren't locked into one AI vendor - when a better model ships, they switch the client, not the stack.

Six autonomous agents on the same protocol

Beyond ad-hoc queries, IndicaOnline AI runs six specialized agents that monitor the dispensary in real time: Revenue Analyst, Delivery Optimizer, Customer Intelligence Agent, Inventory Watchdog, Loss Prevention Monitor, and Brand Strategist. Each agent is exposed as an MCP tool, so they're callable from any compatible client and composable into operator-defined workflows.

Write actions via Open API, fully audited

For operators who want to go beyond analysis, IndicaOnline AI connects to IndicaOnline's Open API - enabling AI-assisted actions like editing product profiles, creating discounts, and placing delivery orders. Every write action is previewed before execution and logged with a full audit trail. This is read-and-act, not just read.

Privacy enforced at the data layer

Personally identifiable information never leaves IndicaOnline's secure environment. AI queries operate on aggregated metrics and anonymized identifiers - not raw patient or customer records. The privacy boundary is enforced at the MCP server, not at the client, so it holds regardless of which AI tool the operator connects.

IndicaOnline AI is available as an extension of any existing IndicaOnline account, with no data migration or separate BI implementation required.

To explore the architecture, connect a client, or read the Open API docs, visit https://indicaonline.com/indicaonline-ai/.

About IndicaOnline:

IndicaOnline is a leading cannabis retail technology platform offering integrated solutions for POS, e-commerce, delivery management, inventory, compliance, and customer engagement. By combining real-time inventory, seamless ordering, and integrated payments, IndicaOnline provides dispensaries with the tools they need to streamline operations and increase online sales.

SOURCE IndicaOnline