Indico Data adds former Zurich Insurance Group executive as strategic advisor

News provided by

Indico Data

10 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Industry veteran and former Group Head of Underwriting Excellence at Zurich, Michael Duncan, takes advisor role to help guide the next phase of growth for AI-based Intelligent Intake startup

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data, the leader of Intelligent Intake solutions for unstructured data, today announced the appointment of Michael Duncan as a strategic advisor, marking a significant step in the company's growth aspirations and continued expansion into the insurance vertical. Michael brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record from his time as the Group Head of Underwriting Excellence at the Zurich Insurance Group, one of the leading multi-line, global insurers.

Indico's new advisor brings a wealth of experience in commercial insurance to the company. Michael Duncan is the former Group Head of Underwriting Excellence at Zurich Insurance. Duncan left Zurich in 2021 after 7+ years. Throughout his time there he was the head of underwriting for a number of different geographies and business units, before moving into the head of global underwriting excellence. A role in which he oversaw Zurich's global underwriting operations and strategy. Prior to his time at Zurich he served in leadership roles at RSA, QBE and Marsh.

"Michael will provide invaluable guidance as an advisor to Indico Data," said Tom Wilde, Indico Data CEO. "His experience in understanding the challenges and opportunities in the commercial insurance segment is a perfect fit as Indico continues to gain momentum there. For carriers the new battleground is decisioning, as the industry evolves past the data era. Carriers will need to build sophisticated decisioning "supply chains'' to optimize both speed and robustness of critical middle office processes. Michaels guidance will be instrumental as we look to guide carriers through this next phase"

"Indico Data stands out uniquely due to their industry-leading experience in successfully implementing AI within major insurance carriers and their deep insight into tailoring the solution to meet the needs of the insurance sector," said Michael Duncan. "Their focus on driving tangible business outcomes is what attracted me to joining as an advisor. In my operational roles at several global carriers, I have experienced the obstacles these companies encounter firsthand. Indico's Intelligent Intake solution is uniquely positioned to enhance operational efficiencies, propel revenue growth, and elevate customer satisfaction."

Indico Data's IDP solution has been widely adopted by leading global carriers, enabling them to automate critical middle-office workflows across underwriting, claims and policy servicing. By leveraging Indico Data's Intelligent Intake solution, organizations can reduce manual effort, eliminate errors, and accelerate decision-making processes, leading to improved productivity, enhanced customer experiences, and cost savings.

About Indico Data:

Indico Data automates critical workflows for enterprises in document-intensives industries, including insurance, financial services and commercial real estate. With the Indico Intelligent Intake™ Solution, organizations of all sizes can free their experts from tedious, manual tasks, and allow them to deliver more business value. Now, better intake yields better outcomes. Visit IndicoData.ai to learn more.

SOURCE Indico Data

Also from this source

Indico Data enhances Indico Intelligent Intake Solution leveraging Azure OpenAI Services

Indico Data enhances Indico Intelligent Intake Solution leveraging Azure OpenAI Services

Indico Data, a leader of intelligent intake solutions for unstructured data, today announced the launch of its integration with Microsoft Azure...
Indico Data Named Leader in Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) PEAK Matrix® 2023

Indico Data Named Leader in Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) PEAK Matrix® 2023

Indico Data, the leader of intelligent intake solutions for unstructured data, today announced its recognition as a leader in The Everest Group's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.