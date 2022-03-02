Indico Data Announces Key Leadership Appointments in Strategic Alliances and Global Business Development

BOSTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data , the unstructured data company, today announced the appointment of Michael Young to vice president of Ecosystems and Alliances, and Brandi Corbello to vice president of Business Development. Mr. Young will lead the strategy, development, and field operations for Indico's global partner program, including technology alliances, global system integrators and channel partners. Ms. Corbello will be responsible for accelerating the company's global go-to-market efforts related to customer expansion and retention, product feature enhancements and delivery improvements. Both executives will report to Chief Revenue Officer Bob More.

The addition of Mr. Young and Ms. Corbello deepens the Indico Data executive bench and adds essential partner and business expertise during a time of explosive market demand for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions. This category of software enables enterprises to see value from unstructured data using AI and ML technologies. According to Markets and Markets, the global IDP market size is expected to grow from $800 million in 2021 to $3.7 billion in 2026.

Mr. Young will drive the strategy and go to market plans for Indico's partner ecosystem, a key initiative for the company this year. In addition to channel partner strategy, he will work closely with independent software vendors (ISVs) to embed Indico's technology and deliver service offerings to the market.

"We are thrilled to add Mike's expertise and experience to our alliances and partner initiatives," said Bob More, CRO of Indico Data. "During his time at Salesforce, Mike established a track record of success developing and executing ecosystem strategies that expanded market share and generated strong financial returns. We are confident in his vision for the Indico Data partner program and are looking forward to his contributions during our next phase of growth."

Young previously served as a global director at Salesforce, where he oversaw go-to-market strategy in addition to technical strategy and solutions engineering roles. He has also served as head of technical strategy for Canadian equity firm, Birch Hill Partners. Prior roles include cloud consulting architect and CRM consultant at SAP.

"Through the strength of its technology and management team, Indico has become an established leader in AI and automation, helping enterprises gain competitive advantage by using unstructured data to inform key business decisions," said Young. "I am eager for the opportunity to expand Indico's reach into new market segments and grow its market position through strategic partnership solutions that quickly drive value for our customers."

As a former Indico Data customer, Brandi Corbello brings a unique customer lens to her new role. A recognized and innovative leader in automation, her experience will help guide the direction of the company's platform to meet the needs of real customer challenges. She will lead initiatives to unlock insights hidden in unstructured data, help optimize go to market strategy, streamline product delivery, and ensure customer and partner success.

"Brandi's strong background in digital transformation and automation, combined with her expertise in business development, make her a valuable addition to our leadership team," said More. "Her work will enhance the value of our platform and allow us to develop a deeper understanding of how our customers can apply automation and AI technology to their unique unstructured data challenges."

Ms. Corbello joins Indico from commercial real estate firm, Cushman and Wakefield, where she spearheaded the company's digital transformation initiatives. She is an expert automation leader with a demonstrated technical skill set in robotic process automation, machine learning and natural language processing. Previously, she held strategy and transformation roles for American Tire Distributors and Dover Corporation. She was also an analyst at Vantiv and a senior associate at consulting firm EY.

"Indico is a company that I deeply admire with a truly innovative and transformational product. I am excited to join this talented team, as I believe the company has a unique value proposition," said Corbello. "As a former user of the Indico Unstructured Data Platform, one thing that has always stood out to me is Indico's level of dedication to executing on its strategic objectives and providing customers with a competitive advantage. I am eager to share my direct experiences to help Indico build upon its strong foundation."

For more information on the Indico Unstructured Data Platform, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.indicodata.ai .

About Indico Data

Indico Data is the unstructured data company. The innovative AI- and ML- powered Indico Unstructured Data Platform helps enterprises of all sizes to automate, analyze, and apply unstructured data –– documents, emails, images, videos and more –– to a wide range of workflows. Using Indico's software, customers gain rich insights that maximize the value of existing software investments, including RPA, CRM, ERP, and BI, by allowing these systems to work with unstructured data. Indico serves leading insurance, financial services and banking, real estate, and other data-intensive enterprises, including MetLife, PNC Bank, Chatham Financial, Cushman & Wakefield and Waste Management. Headquartered in Boston, MA, the company was recently recognized by The Boston Globe as a Top Place to Work, and in BuiltIn Best Places to Work Boston. The company's executive founding team was named to the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30. Visit https://www.indicodata.ai to learn more.

