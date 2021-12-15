Indico Data CEO Tom Wilde Joins Forbes Technology Council

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data, the unstructured data company, announced today that the company's CEO, Tom Wilde, has joined the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Tom was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successful business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Indico Data CEO Tom Wilde into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As a member of the Council, Tom gains access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Tom will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Tom will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I'm proud to be a member of, and eager to contribute to, the Forbes Tech Council community," said Tom Wilde, CEO at Indico Data. "In my short time as a member, I have already seen the dynamic and helpful interactions among experts, as we all share the common goal of bringing relevant and powerful new technologies to light for our customers."

About Indico Data

Indico Data is the unstructured data company. With its innovative AI- and ML-powered software platform, enterprises of all sizes can automate, analyze, and apply unstructured data –– documents, emails, images, videos and more –– to a wide range of enterprise workflows. The Indico Unstructured Data Platform enables companies to gain rich insight and maximize the value of their existing software investments, including RPA, CRM, ERP, and BI, by enabling these systems to work with unstructured data. Indico serves leading insurance, financial services, banking, real estate and other data-intensive enterprises, including MetLife, PNC Bank, Chatham Financial, Cushman & Wakefield and Waste Management. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA. Visit www.indicodata.ai to learn more.

