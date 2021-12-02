Indico Data Founders Named to 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data , the company transforming unstructured data into actionable business insights, today announced that co-founders, Slater Victoroff (CTO), Diana Yuan (VP of Talent and Operations) and Madison May (ML Architect) have all been selected to the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the Enterprise Technology category. Reporters, editors and expert judges consider a variety of factors, when selecting honorees, including: funding, revenue, social impact, inventiveness and potential. The Forbes 30 Under 30 list was formed a decade ago, and chooses honorees for their contributions to changing the world.

Indico's three founders were selected to the list by an esteemed panel of judges that included Edith Harbaugh, CEO and Cofounder at LaunchDarkly, Girish Mathrubootham, CEO & Founder, Freshworks, Spenser Skates, Co-founder, CEO at Amplitude Analytics, and Michelle Zatlyn, co-founder, president and COO, Cloudflare.

"Since the days of late nights and early mornings brainstorming, developing products, and eating pineapple and onion pizza, Diana, Madison and I have known we were embarking on a life-changing journey," said Slater Victoroff, co-founder and CTO of Indico Data. "Forbes' recognition of our contributions to Indico's success, and the broader AI/ML business community, is an honor we are incredibly proud of and we share it with the entire team at Indico Data."

Victoroff, Yuan and May met as juniors at Olin College and Babson College, and since then, have worked tirelessly on innovating and improving the Indico Data platform to what it is today. The three took a leave of absence from school in 2014 after being accepted into the Techstars Boston Accelerator program, at the time managed by Semyon Dukach, where they announced a $3M seed round to help democratize Machine Learning on Demo Day.

Although the company evolved to focus on the enterprise market a few years later, Indico Data's founding vision has always remained the same: a world where machine learning is so widespread, seamless and human-friendly, it no longer seems like technology, it simply empowers everyone to make ethical, data-driven decisions.

In the eight years since its official founding, Indico Data has accomplished many impressive milestones, including:

Created the industry's first and only unstructured data platform

Raised $36 million in funding

in funding Secured a patent for a novel machine learning rapid prototyping tool, with multiple other patents filed

Secured more than a dozen Fortune 500 customers including MetLife and Cushman & Wakefield

Named Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Science + Machine Learning (2018)

Created 150+ jobs

Sponsored/supported 2,000+ separate student hackathons through our Developer API

Held annual service days with Boston Food Bank, Cradles and Crayons

Read more on our blog here .

The Indico Unstructured Data Platform

Built around a breakthrough human AI and machine teaching approach, the Indico Unstructured Data Platform is the first and only solution to address unstructured data that doesn't rely on brittle and expensive rules or template-based approaches. While according to Gartner, only 20 percent of AI-enabled projects reach deployment, Indico's customers consistently experience a greater than 90% success rate. This results in up to an 85% reduction in process time, a 400% increase in process capacity, and an 80% reduction in resources required.

For more information on the Indico Unstructured Data Platform, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.indicodata.ai .

About Indico Data

Indico Data transforms unstructured data into actionable insights. With its innovative AI- and ML-powered software platform, enterprises of all sizes can automate, analyze, and apply unstructured data –– documents, emails, images, videos and more –– to a wide range of enterprise workflows. The Indico Unstructured Data Platform enables companies to gain rich insight and maximize the value of their existing software investments, including RPA, CRM, ERP, and BI, by enabling these systems to work with unstructured data. Indico serves leading insurance, financial services, banking, real estate and other data-intensive enterprises, including MetLife, PNC Bank, Chatham Financial, Cushman & Wakefield and Waste Management. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA. Visit www.indicodata.ai to learn more.

Media contact:

Claudine Caruso

Guyer Group for Indico Data

[email protected]

SOURCE Indico Data