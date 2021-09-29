Indico Data Launches Industry's First Software Platform to Transform Unstructured Data into Actionable Business Insights

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data, the company transforming unstructured data into actionable business insights, today announced the general availability of the Indico Unstructured Data Platform, the industry's first solution to automate, analyze, and apply previously unreachable unstructured data into mission critical enterprise workflows. Delivered as a service in the private cloud, or hosted by Indico, the platform is easy to deploy, and delivers business value in days, not weeks or months.

Used by leading enterprises in financial services, commercial real estate, and insurance including MetLife , Cushman & Wakefield , and Chatham Financial , the new Indico Unstructured Data Platform empowers businesses to:

Automate laborious processes around unstructured data, reducing the time and cost associated with human engagement with this data, delivering previously unattainable cost and time savings

laborious processes around unstructured data, reducing the time and cost associated with human engagement with this data, delivering previously unattainable cost and time savings Analyze the data, extracting actionable business insights and intelligence

the data, extracting actionable business insights and intelligence Apply these insights and process automation capabilities to the business, supporting key business transformation initiatives

Analysts estimate that up to 85% of data is unstructured across the enterprise –– texts, CSV, video and audio files, PDF, contracts, emails, and more. Indico's Unstructured Data Platform connects to critical software systems already installed, including RPA, CRM, ERP, analytics, and more, maximizing their value by transforming previously unreachable unstructured data into actionable business insights that power digital transformation initiatives.

"Indico's unique technology advantage addressing unstructured data combined with their business-first application experience enables us to solve a breadth of use cases that we previously had been unable to automate," said Brandi Corbello, VP of Transformation at Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global commercial real estate firm.

The Indico Unstructured Data Platform

"Extracting value from unstructured data is a significant business challenge, because traditional automation and analytics solutions cannot access it without thousands of hours of human time to code, structure, classify, and analyze," said Tom Wilde, CEO of Indico Data. "In a time when digital transformation needs to happen at warp speed, our platform ensures customers can keep pace and capitalize on the value trapped in unstructured data –– and we help them do it in just a few days."

According to HFS Research, "There is a massive need and opportunity to champion applied AI within enterprises to help reduce the mind numbing manual work that results from mountains of inaccessible unstructured data. Indico Data heralds the rise of practical, applied AI."

Built around a breakthrough human AI and machine teaching approach, the Indico Unstructured Data Platform is the first and only solution to address unstructured data that doesn't rely on brittle and expensive rules or template-based approaches. While according to Gartner, only 20 percent of AI-enabled projects reach deployment, Indico's customers consistently experience a greater than 90% success rate. This results in up to an 85% reduction in process time, 400% increase in process capacity, and 80% reduction in resources required.

For more information on the Indico Unstructured Data Platform, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.indicodata.ai .

About Indico Data

Indico Data transforms unstructured data into actionable insights. With its innovative AI- and ML-powered software platform, enterprises of all sizes can automate, analyze, and apply unstructured data –– documents, emails, images, videos and more –– to a wide range of enterprise workflows. The Indico Unstructured Data Platform enables companies to gain rich insight and maximize the value of their existing software investments, including RPA, CRM, ERP, BI, by enabling these systems to work with unstructured data. Indico serves leading insurance, financial services, banking, real estate and other data-intensive enterprises, including MetLife, PNC Bank, Chatham Financial, Cushman & Wakefield and Waste Management. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA. Visit www.indicodata.ai to learn more.

Contact:

Guyer Group for Indico

Claudine Caruso

[email protected]

SOURCE Indico Data

Related Links

https://www.indicodata.ai

