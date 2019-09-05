Indie Beauty Expo NYC 2019: 5W Public Relations' Media Blitz and Uplink Live Presence

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., was the proud agency of record for the Indie Beauty Expo (IBE) New York 2019, the largest professionally-curated exposition of independent beauty, lifestyle and wellness brands. IBE celebrated its 5th anniversary and most expansive show yet from Aug. 21-22 at Pier 94 and for the third consecutive year, 5W Public Relations packed the vast space with top tier media and influencers who were eager to immerse themselves in the latest emerging beauty brands.

Indie Beauty Expo continues to help the fast-growing category of indie brands connect with buyers, business professionals and press and remains the definitive destination for beauty entrepreneurs everywhere. At this year's monumental show in the city that started it all, 240 brands exhibited and vied for the attention of leading buyers and members of the press. 5WPR hosted over 350 media contacts from leading trade and consumer outlets, to an extensive grouping of beauty enthusiasts & influencers who captured significant content for their social platforms. Press attendees were enthused by the latest innovations in the color cosmetics, skincare, hair and ingestible categories – but specifically took note of the rise of CBD and feminine sexual wellness products that were highlighted this year.

In addition, the show offered a new event held alongside IBE NY called "Uplink Live", which was designed to be a one-stop shop for emerging brands to discover qualified solution providers such as public relations agencies, manufacturers and logistics firms. 5WPR exhibited at the first-ever Uplink Live, where senior executives networked and educated prospective clients and partners on the firm's extensive PR & digital capabilities. Furthermore, 5WPR Associate Vice President Kerri Nuzie presented insights and tips on how a strong PR campaign can propel indie brands forward. Uplink Live is an extension of Uplink, the online services marketplace launched by IBMG last year on its Beauty Independent platform.

"5WPR recognizes the vital need to obtain consistent and high-quality media attendance and corresponding coverage for IBE. We're thrilled to achieve notable growth year-after-year," said Dara A. Busch, Executive Vice President, Consumer Practice at 5W Public Relations. "IBMG continues to innovate and expand their resources for beauty entrepreneurs, and we're a proud partner helping to promote those efforts and spread their message."

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

About Indie Beauty Media Group (IBMG):

IBMG's mission is to recognize, showcase and celebrate independent beauty brands and to support the growth and success of the entrepreneurs behind them. IBMG's first offering, the Indie Beauty Expo (IBE) was launched in 2015 and is now the largest international exposition of independent beauty brands, and is presented in five strategic international retail markets: New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, London and Berlin. IBMG has also launched a range of services to better support beauty entrepreneurs on their path to success, including BeautyX Summit series, Beauty Independent news, Uplink and Uplink Live and knowledge and retail advisory services.

