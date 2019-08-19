Indie Brand Innersense Organic Beauty Sets Sights On Sustainable Packaging; Teams With Plastic Pollution Solutions

The partnership with Plastic Pollution Solutions underscores Innersense Organic Beauty's long-standing commitment to sustainability. A Certified Bay Area Green Business, Made Safe and Think Dirty verified brand, its shipping department already utilizes green/recycled packaging options.

"We are excited to partner with Innersense Organic Beauty on this heartfelt journey. The search for an alternative to their current packaging will require an innovative approach," says Lia Colabello, Managing Principal of Plastic Pollution Solutions. "The team at Innersense Organic Beauty is committed and passionate about this initiative, and we are all eager to embark on this project."

Finding more viable packaging alternatives will be a challenge as Innersense Organic Beauty requires stringent criteria to maintain the purity of its products, which are painstakingly formulated with Certified Organic ingredients and shipped to consumers, salons, stylists and green beauty retailers across the globe.

Plastic Pollution Solutions helps organizations assess their environmental impact and explore and implement innovative solutions to reduce single-use plastic footprints. A woman-owned business based in Charleston, South Carolina, Plastic Pollution Solutions works with brands in a variety of industries, from eyewear and personal care products, to entertainment and attractions.

Beauty professionals and husband and wife, Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers seeking to make healthier choices. A leader in the clean hair care movement, the brand can be found in salons, specialty beauty retailers and e-retailers across the globe. www.innersensebeauty.com

