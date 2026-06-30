Indie Memoir Sells 500 Copies on Day One, Defies Publishing Odds and Launches Bold New Imprint

KENORA, ON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry where most independent books sell fewer than 500 copies over their entire lifetime, one debut memoir has already moved that many on its first day and continues selling strongly months later. Nameless Faceless People: Ten Years With The Free Burma Rangers marks the launch of Small Revolution Publishing, the new imprint founded by missionary and author David Small to challenge the gatekept, expensive model of traditional publishing.

David Small in Burma David Small, his Burma house in the background, proudly holds up a copy of Nameless Faceless People

Small's raw, firsthand account follows a decade of humanitarian work alongside the Free Burma Rangers in Myanmar's active conflict zones. The book has earned only five-star reviews from readers and carries a strong endorsement from Morgan Snyder, former Vice President of Wild at Heart and author of Becoming a King.

"This is a rare story of someone formed in the comforts of the West who willingly steps away in response to the unsettling call of Jesus: 'Whatever you do for the least of these, you do unto me,'" Snyder wrote. "This story must be told. David doesn't merely describe the message—he embodies it, challenging us not only to rethink how we engage God's redemptive work in the world, but how we live the story we've been given."

To extend the book's reach beyond the page, Small Revolution Publishing has released an author-narrated audiobook, an original soundtrack with songs inspired by the book, and a companion small group study guide. The study guide moves readers from inspiration to action with practical challenges drawn straight from life with the Rangers—ruck marches, community service, and even eating bugs. All proceeds support the Jungle Discipleship School in Burma and projects led by its graduates, including the JDS Football Academy, which operates a soccer program just miles from the front lines of Burma's ongoing war.

"I started Small Revolution Publishing because the old system is broken," Small said. "These stories of ordinary people showing extraordinary courage in the middle of war deserve to be told without compromise. The new resources make it easier for churches, men's groups, and individuals to turn powerful stories into lived discipleship."

Nameless Faceless People is available now on Amazon and through booksellers worldwide. The study guide is on Amazon, edible insects for the challenges can be ordered at www.JDS.asia, the soundtrack streams on major platforms, and the audiobook is live on Spotify with additional platforms rolling out soon. Small is currently in North America on a speaking and support-raising tour.

Journalists, producers, and podcast hosts interested in stories of frontline faith, independent publishing success, or practical discipleship are invited to request interviews or review copies.

Contact: David Small

778-821-3444

[email protected]

www.davidsmall.org

www.smallrevolutionpublishing.com

About Small Revolution Publishing Small Revolution Publishing is an author-first imprint dedicated to releasing powerful, mission-driven stories that disrupt conventional publishing norms and inspire readers to live with greater courage and purpose.

About David Small David Small is a missionary, author, and leader of the Jungle Discipleship School in Burma. For more than ten years he has served with the Free Burma Rangers in some of the world's most challenging conflict zones.

SOURCE Small Revolution Publishing