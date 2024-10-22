Indigenous Peoples' leadership at COP 16 is essential to reach the goal of protecting 30% of Earth by 2030

The COP 16 "Promise" campaign highlights the importance of recognizing Indigenous Peoples' guardianship to achieve biodiversity conservation targets.

CALI, Colombia, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A short video raising awareness about Indigenous Peoples' critical role in protecting Earth's ecosystems and biodiversity will be screened as part of the "Promise" campaign at the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP) under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), which began on October 21st in Cali, Colombia. The campaign reminds countries' representatives and decision-makers that respecting Indigenous Peoples' rights and sovereignty is critical to fulfilling the promise of protecting 30% of Earth's lands and waters by 2030.

At COP 16, leaders and decision-makers will gather to advance discussions on the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) and how to ensure that 30% of lands and oceans are protected by 2030. The 196 countries that adopted the Framework are expected to fulfill their promise to protect the planet's biodiversity while respecting Indigenous Peoples' territories and ensuring Indigenous Peoples' rights and effective participation in decision-making.

Featuring voices and images of Indigenous Peoples from four continents and the Pacific islands, "Promise" is a short video about the crucial role of Indigenous Peoples' Guardianship in protecting Earth's biodiversity. Co-produced by the Achuar Nation of Ecuador and Nia Tero, and in partnership with the International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity, If Not Us Then Who, The Tenure Facility, and the Comisión Nacional de Territorios Indígenas de Colombia (CNTI), the film follows the journey of emerging Achuar youth leader and student Erika Kawarim, 22, who grew up learning about the historic United Nations conferences held throughout the world in the last decades, and the many promises made by leaders and nations to protect her homelands and those of other Indigenous Peoples.

"Since long before I was born, my people have known how to take care of these lands and waters. We protect each other, and what we do comes back to us," says Erika Kawarim (Achuar Nation of Ecuador) in the video. "We are not merely on the path to healing the Earth. We are the path."

Indigenous Peoples protect and sustain approximately 40% of our planet's intact ecosystems and landscapes. "Indigenous territories, cultures, lifeways, knowledge, and wisdom are essential for achieving the 30x30 target," says Margarita Mora, Nia Tero's Senior Managing Director of Partnerships. "As we approach a pivotal moment at COP 16, it is more urgent than ever before for world leaders to honor their promises by respecting and upholding the rights and sovereignty of Indigenous Peoples," she concludes.

Negotiators at COP 16 must ensure that relevant indicators for Indigenous Peoples, such as land tenure security, Indigenous Peoples' participation in decision-making, planning and monitoring of biodiversity conservation efforts, and the protection of traditional knowledge, among others, are included in the Conference's outcomes.

