INdigital and Duval County Set New Standard for Precision 911 Geo-Routing Along Florida's Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duval County has become the first county in the State of Florida to activate true GIS-based geo-routing across its beach-area 911 centers, where PSAPs are separated by just one to two miles.

That means every wireless 911 call placed in Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, or Neptune Beach is now routed based on the caller's precise physical location, rather than which nearby cell tower happened to receive the signal.

While geo-routing has been deployed in Florida before on a broader north–south or regional basis, this marks the state's first implementation within such a tightly clustered, multi-jurisdictional coastal environment, representing a significant advancement in precision call delivery for emergency response.

"This is a big moment not just for Duval County, but for the State of Florida," said Lynne Houserman, CEO of INdigital. "Geo-routing is how NG911 was always intended to work; using real location, real data, and real-time policy to get people help faster. We're proud that Duval County is setting that standard and proud that INdigital continues to lead with innovation in public safety."

For years, wireless 911 calls across the country have been routed primarily by cell tower coverage, not true jurisdictional boundaries. In a coastal county like Duval, where municipal borders touch, overlap, and shift along waterways and beaches, that legacy model could result in calls being answered by the wrong center first, followed by transfers and lost time.

With geo-routing now live across all four 911 centers, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, and Neptune Beach, that dynamic changes immediately.

Now, when someone dials 911 from a cellphone, the call is evaluated against live GIS maps and delivered directly to the center responsible for that exact spot on the ground. The call goes to the right call-taker the first time.

"There's a big difference between 'pretty close' and 'exact,' especially in emergency response," said Matt Lane, 911 Systems Manager for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. "Geo-routing takes the guesswork out of wireless call delivery. It reduces transfers, shortens call processing time, and gets responders moving faster."

The beach communities, in particular, feel that impact. Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, and Neptune Beach operate independently but sit side by side, with heavily traveled roadways, dense seasonal populations, and constant movement across jurisdictional boundaries. Geo-routing ensures that, whether a caller is on sand, a sidewalk, or a highway, the call reaches the correct communications center without delay.

Behind the scenes, this capability runs on Duval County's NG911 core and ESInet, enabling not just smarter routing today, but a foundation for what comes next: expanded text-to-911, richer location data, multimedia support, and automated contingency routing during major incidents, hurricanes, or facility outages.

But for the public, nothing about how they call for help changes. They still dial 911. They still connect with a trained call-taker. What changes is what the network does in the background to get the call there faster and more reliably.

By becoming the first Florida county to deploy true geo-routing across all 911 centers, Duval County joins a small group of national leaders redefining how emergency communications should work in a mobile world.

And with INdigital continuing to push the boundaries of what NG911 can deliver, this milestone is less a finish line and more the next step forward.

