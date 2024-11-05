INdigital and Partners Successfully Reroute Live 9-1-1 Calls Across State Lines in Landmark Public Safety Test

CHARLESTON, S.C. and FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INdigital , a national leader in next-generation 9-1-1 (NG911) core services, proudly announces the successful completion of a historic, cross-jurisdictional 9-1-1 call rerouting test between Charleston County, South Carolina, and Collier County, Florida. This milestone marks the first time live 9-1-1 calls have been seamlessly rerouted across state lines and between two distinct Emergency Services Internet Protocol networks (ESInets) — a groundbreaking achievement demonstrating the power of interoperability and collaboration in enhancing emergency response capabilities.

In the test, six live 9-1-1 calls originating from Collier County, FL, were instantly rerouted to Charleston County's Public Safety Telecommunicators, who processed the calls and electronically transmitted the essential call information back to Collier County to dispatch emergency responders. The transfer was completed without delay or information loss, demonstrating how emergency response centers can support one another in real-time, even during large-scale emergencies like natural disasters or mass casualty events.

This test, facilitated by INdigital and technology partners Motorola, RapidDeploy, and ReadyOP, exemplifies a major step forward in public safety technology. By demonstrating how NG911 technology enables seamless communication across jurisdictions and ESInets, this effort underscores the importance of interoperability in strengthening public safety infrastructure.

During the test, Eric Hartman, Vice President of INdigital, was on site in Charleston. "This collaboration and successful rerouting of live 9-1-1 calls represent a milestone in public safety. It is an honor to help make this kind of interoperability a reality, ensuring that we can respond quickly and effectively no matter where or when an emergency call is placed," said Hartman. "Our work with Charleston and Collier Counties, alongside Motorola, RapidDeploy, and ReadyOP, demonstrates that with the right technology and teamwork, emergency services can be delivered seamlessly across state lines."

Charleston County Consolidated Emergency Communications Center Director Jim Lake added, "The successful rerouting of these emergency calls exemplifies our shared commitment to public safety and the power of collaboration. Our partnership with INdigital, Motorola, RapidDeploy, and ReadyOP has enabled us to explore new frontiers in emergency response capabilities and continue to ensure that help is always just a call away."

This test marks a significant advancement in NG911 technology, showcasing the ability of diverse platforms to work together in unprecedented ways. INdigital and its partners remain committed to pushing the boundaries of emergency communications, ensuring that in times of need, no call goes unanswered. To learn more visit INdigital.net

