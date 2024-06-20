Indigo Ag's Carbon Program to deliver record carbon credits to Microsoft

Microsoft purchased 40,000 carbon credits verified and issued in accordance with requirements of the Climate Action Reserve's Soil Enrichment Protocol

Largest ever single delivery of credits from Indigo Ag to an individual buyer

BOSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Ag today announced that Microsoft has agreed to purchase 40,000 agricultural soil-based carbon credits from the company's third carbon crop, issued in February, representing the largest number of credits ever delivered by Indigo Ag to an individual buyer. These credits are verified and issued in accordance with the requirements of the Soil Enrichment Protocol of the Climate Action Reserve, one of the world's most trusted independent carbon registries.

Microsoft selected Indigo Ag's carbon program to introduce soil carbon removals in its climate action portfolio to help the company to progress toward its 2030 goal to become carbon negative. The agreement underscores demand for robust, science-backed agriculture soil-based credits and the valuable role they can play in climate action, as well as reflects the increasing maturity of the voluntary carbon market.

Indigo Ag's Carbon program is underpinned by the company's scientifically peer-reviewed measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) capabilities which inform the robustness, integrity and durability of credits, and enables growers to realize the value of adopting and sustaining new practices that generate them.

Indigo Ag continues to deploy its MRV capabilities, beyond its carbon program, to enable companies in the agri-food value chain to reduce their Scope 3 emissions and to produce low carbon intensity crop feedstocks for biofuels. To date, Indigo's Sustainability Solutions have reduced and removed over 340 thousand tons of GHG emissions and saved over 19 billion gallons of water used in agriculturei.

Commenting on today's announcement, Dean Banks, CEO at Indigo Ag, said: "Today's announcement is a major milestone for Indigo's Carbon program and our increasing range of ag-based sustainability solutions. Microsoft is a leader in corporate climate action, a highly influential player in carbon removals and shares our commitment to support the transition to a more resilient and sustainable agriculture system."

"Our program's selection by Microsoft is a significant win for science-based, high-integrity agricultural soil carbon credits. We have uniquely and substantively invested in the scientific rigor of our program since 2018 to meet the strict standards of premier crediting programs like the Climate Action Reserve. We are working with our partners to enable growers to benefit from valuable, durable new revenue streams that reward them for their efforts in changing practices."

Brian Marrs, Senior Director of Energy and Carbon Removal at Microsoft said: "Soil organic carbon restoration is vital to the future of food systems, economies and climate change mitigation. We are pleased to collaborate with Indigo Ag to advance both the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices and the soil organic carbon scientific evidence base."

For more information, visit Indigo Ag's Buying Ag Carbon Credits page.

About Indigo Ag

Indigo Ag is the innovative leader and trusted partner in sustainable agriculture and biological solutions. Powered by science and technology, Indigo helps farmers and agribusinesses optimize today's yields and profitability, while nourishing the soil for better tomorrows.

The company's biotrinsic® natural microbial solutions help farmers maximize crop performance by empowering plants to combat environmental and biological stresses and improve nutrient access. Indigo's Sustainability solutions include its carbon and sustainable crop programs that enable farmers to choose how to best profit from their sustainable practices while promoting practices that help land keep its value for future generations. Indigo is the largest and fastest growing issuer of nature-based, registry issued agricultural soil carbon credits in the world, offering both high quality agricultural carbon credits and scope 3 emissions reductions at scale to help corporations reach their sustainability goals. The company's state-of-the-art digital software facilitates greater efficiency, accuracy and profitability for crop transactions.

Established in 2013 and operating in 14 countries around the world, Indigo Ag turns on-the-farm sustainable practice into value for farmers, agribusinesses, and corporations, creating a world with thriving farmers and environmentally prosperous companies.

______________________________ i Gross carbon credits (tonnes of CO2e) generated by Carbon by Indigo over three monitoring report periods under the Climate Action Reserve's Soil Enrichment Protocol CAR1459 and prior to buffer pool holdbacks required by the CAR. Also includes emission reductions quantified and reported through Indigo's sustainable sourcing programs. Water savings are quantified through Indigo's sustainable sourcing programs where applicable.

