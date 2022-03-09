Indigo BioAutomation Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Bring Highly Automated Data Analysis to Pharmaceutical Customers

BOSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that Indigo BioAutomation, the leader in automated data analysis for the clinical testing industry, has joined the Tetra Partner Network to help pharmaceutical customers vastly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their pharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

"We are thrilled to partner with Indigo BioAutomation, who are renowned for their proven and compliant data automation capabilities," said Simon Meffan-Main, Ph.D, Vice President of Product, Tetra Partner Network. "Indigo are acknowledged regulatory experts with deep expertise across a wide range of laboratory applications and technologies. By combining our strengths, we can help scientists rapidly uncover insights and regulatory issues; Indigo's recent response to Covid PCR testing illustrates the enormous adaptability of their technology to solve problems across a multitude of testing modalities."

The Tetra R&D Data cloud produces Tetra Data, which engineers previously incompatible data formats into a universally adoptable, accessible format that is comprehensive, containing raw data, processed results, and context. Indigo's flagship products ASCENT and ARQ analyze more than 2 billion individual measurements a year and currently accelerate the release of over 3 million production and R&D samples a month from multiple incoming data sources. By combining Tetra Data with Indigo, laboratory results can be visualized at scale with automated assessment, review, and dispositioning of quality issues as part of a release workflow even in the tightly regulated biopharma industry.

"We are excited to partner with TetraScience because the Tetra R&D Data Cloud makes it possible to bring Indigo's analytical capabilities to bear on critical decisions about pharmaceutical compounds and studies," said Randall Julian, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Indigo BioAutomation. "By combining large-scale analytics and integrative support with the fidelity of Tetra Data, pharmaceutical companies can make better, more reliable decisions through more effective collaboration across all parts of their organization, including external partners, helping regulators speed much-needed new therapeutics to market."

"Industry participants of all kinds – global pharmas, biotech startups, informatics providers, CROs, biopharma app companies, and more – recognize that this movement to the R&D Data Cloud must be driven by vendor-neutral and open partnerships that are deeply data-centric," said Patrick Grady, CEO of TetraScience. "Biopharma R&D needs to unify and harmonize experimental data in the cloud, in order to fully capitalize on the power of AI and data science. In turn, AI and data science will uncover insights that will accelerate discovery and development of therapeutics that extend and enhance human life. We are thrilled to further extend this network together with Indigo BioAutomation."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About Indigo BioAutomation

Indigo BioAutomation was started in 2006 as Indigo Biosystems by Dr. Randy Julian, as part of the Eli Lilly ventures group, housed at Lilly Research Laboratories. Indigo BioAutomation provides automated data analysis, data management and data integration solutions to clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology research laboratories, and laboratories in other life science markets. The company was founded with the vision of becoming the leading provider of software for helping laboratories understand and improve their performance, in both a scientific and a business sense. The company takes a data-centric, not document-centric, approach to their solutions, utilizing details at the raw data layer from across the complete range of the laboratory. Indigo believes that automated decision-making support frees scientists and scientific management for more collaborative and valuable exchange. Indigo has deep expertise in mass spectrometry, laboratory process automation, "big" data analysis, and the utilization of advanced algorithms to drive factory science in high throughput laboratory environments. For more information, please visit indigobio.com

