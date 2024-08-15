Indigo Emerges from Stealth to Bring AI to Home Transactions

Following Burnett v. NAR, Indigo provides real estate agents, buyers and sellers streamlined communications, bidding and negotiations to adapt to changes.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo , the market's first AI-powered home transaction platform, launched today with leading real estate agents and teams from Compass, Keller Williams, eXp, RE/MAX and more. Indigo is launching in Charlotte, N.C., with additional markets in the coming months.

Indigo's flagship offering, Home Checkout, elevates the industry from search portals to transaction platforms in order to bring unparalleled transparency to the market. Indigo's Contracts AI and automation platform streamlines all communications, bidding and negotiations to deliver a delightful, transparent transaction experience for real estate agents, buyers and sellers.

Harnessing AI to bring transparency to the market.

In light of the landmark industry settlement to decouple commissions, a seismic shift in how agents work and engage with buyers and sellers is underway. Today, agents and their clients are experiencing major change, communication challenges and an existential fear of being left out of the new industry model. Indigo's technology solves this new reality, and gives real estate professionals the power to lead the industry forward – bringing transparency, data intelligence and market-first offerings to their buyers and sellers.

A typical home transaction has dozens of forms, with hundreds of pages across several people. Indigo's AI automation converts contracts and processes into connected, intelligent workflows to save time, reduce human error and make the process intuitive. With the ability to map, extract and connect contracts automatically, Indigo is able to surface real-time trends from commission to offers.

"As an independent platform, we help all market participants – real estate agents, buyers, and sellers – by facilitating an open, transparent home transaction. We believe this will be the new industry model. As the industry shifts from a search-centric to transaction-centric model, consumers and agents will demand a more accessible and intuitive experience," said Shaival Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Indigo.

"To bring the new industry model to market, the information, real-time intelligence and decision-making capabilities must improve to facilitate the transparency the market deserves. It requires great technical firepower to reimagine the new experience and workflow infrastructure." Shah said.

"Indigo's proprietary AI models do just that – solving new and existing problems that were previously impossible. In service of a more modern, transparent experience, we're confident this is where we should be doubling down."

Introducing Indigo's Home Checkout

Indigo is the first home transaction platform to unify home listings and offer making into one simple collaborative experience.

Indigo helps listing agents get the terms sellers want via listing Storefronts that communicate critical seller preferences, drive demand, and collect & validate all offers.

Indigo helps buyers' agents write compliant offers and agency contracts in seconds – from any device – with its Contracts AI-powered writing and validation.

This gives buyers and sellers unprecedented transparency into seller desires, market demand and negotiations.

"As the real estate industry rapidly evolves, the demand for accurate, timely market data has become essential. Agents and clients now depend on data-driven insights to navigate the complexities of transactions and make informed decisions. Indigo offers a cutting-edge platform that leverages AI to provide these crucial insights, positioning itself as a game changer in the industry," said Kourosh Sharifi, CFO of RE/MAX Executive.

Indigo was founded by veteran entrepreneurs, Shaival Shah, Wei Gan, Paul Kim and Frances Bryant, bringing together proven track records in building and operating national real estate technology brands. Shaival and Wei previously founded Ribbon, a pioneering cash offers platform with 100,000+ agents, and $20B/yr in home offers. Paul was Chief Architect at Ribbon, and spearheads development of artificial intelligence and architecture for Indigo. Frances was Head of Real Estate at Ribbon, and leads real estate and operations at Indigo.

About Indigo

Indigo is the market's first AI-powered home transaction platform. As an independent platform, Indigo unifies the buying and selling experience to bring unparalleled transparency, insights and accessibility to real estate agents, buyers and sellers. With the changing industry landscape, Indigo seamlessly manages communications, bidding and negotiations from commissions to close into one collaborative experience. With Indigo's Contracts AI, agents and real estate teams can seamlessly adapt and connect core contracts, workflows and processes to generate insights and deliver a beautiful transaction to their buyers and sellers.

www.useindigo.com

SOURCE Indigo