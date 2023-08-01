Indigo Extends Partnership to Continue Leveraging Tulip's Mobile POS Solution

Tulip's line-busting mPOS solution renewed at Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip is pleased to announce the renewal of its successful partnership with Indigo, Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer. The collaboration, which commenced in 2017, has proven to be instrumental in enhancing Indigo's line busting capabilities, resulting in improved customer experience and smoother store operations. The renewal will extend the partnership to March 31, 2025.

Tulip's mPOS solution has revolutionized the way Indigo manages checkout queues and streamlines transactions. By leveraging next-gen technology, the solution enables Indigo's store associates to assist customers and process purchases directly from the shop floor, reducing wait times and providing a seamless shopping experience.

"Indigo has always been committed to delivering exceptional customer service and staying at the forefront of retail innovation," said Carla Keown, SVP Retail Strategy & Operations, Indigo. "Tulip has been instrumental in achieving these goals, and we are thrilled to renew our partnership with them. Tulip's mPOS solution empowers our store associates to deliver personalized service and streamline transactions, ensuring our customers enjoy a frictionless shopping experience, especially during key gifting occasions."

The renewed partnership solidifies the long-standing collaborative relationship between the two companies, and is a testament to the success of Tulip's mPOS solution which will enable Indigo to continue to deliver unparalleled customer-centric service.

"Indigo's dedication to the customer experience aligns with our mission to empower retailers through innovative mPOS solutions," said Ali Asaria, CEO of Tulip. "We look forward to building upon the success we have achieved together and supporting Indigo in driving exceptional in-store experiences."

About Tulip

Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, home, wellness, fashion, paper, baby and kids products, that support customers by simplifying their journey to Living with Intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically, the literacy crisis in Canada. The Foundation runs annual national granting programs such as the Literacy Fund Grant, which is a multi-year grant provided to high-needs schools across the country; and the Adopt a School program, a grassroots fundraising initiative that unites Indigo, its retail stores, Indigo's staff, local schools, and their communities. In addition, the Foundation provides resources including new books and learning materials, training and year-round curation support to help ensure teachers, education staff, school administrators and other key stakeholders have the tools they need to promote literacy in their communities. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 1,000,000 students across Canada since 2004. The Foundation is dedicated to giving back to communities in need, while at the same time raising awareness about the critical importance of children's literacy in Canada.

