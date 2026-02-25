Indigo Surpasses 2 Million Metric Tons of Verified Soil Carbon Impact with Fifth Credit Issuance

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Carbon today announced the issuance of its fifth U.S. carbon crop, bringing Indigo's total impact to over 2 million metric tons of carbon removals and reductions across U.S. croplands. As one of the largest and most mature soil-based carbon programs in operation, the 1.1 million independently verified carbon credits issued through the Climate Action Reserve today mark a major step forward for high-quality agricultural credits in the voluntary carbon market.

This latest issuance underscores a critical message for corporate climate leaders: soil carbon is no longer boutique; it's proven to scale. With five consecutive credit issuances, Indigo is delivering consistent, measurable, and scientifically validated impact. That credibility is further strengthened by issuance under a protocol approved by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM), aligned with the Core Carbon Principles—the global standard for high-integrity carbon credits.

"Indigo continues to set the standard for high-integrity soil carbon removals that corporate buyers can trust. Soil carbon is uniquely positioned to scale as a climate solution because it captures and stores carbon while also improving water conservation and crop resilience. By combining world-class science and technology with farmer-driven practice change, we're proving that agricultural soil carbon is an immediate, durable, high-integrity solution capable of helping global companies meet their climate commitments." — Max DuBuisson, Head of Impact & Integrity, Indigo

Scaling Soil and Water as a Climate Solution

Agricultural soils can mitigate up to four gigatons of CO₂e annually, making soil carbon sequestration a powerful climate solution.1 Since 2018, Indigo has enrolled more than 8 million acres in its programs across 28 states, sequestering and abating 2.1 million metric tons of CO₂e—equivalent to the annual energy use of more than 282,000 U.S. homes.2 Indigo remains the only registry-issued agricultural soil carbon credit program delivering repeated megaton-scale impact. Beyond emissions reductions, the program strengthens soil fertility, improves water retention and crop resilience, and conserves billions of gallons of water.

"Agriculture plays a critical role in delivering climate solutions, and as Indigo has demonstrated, this work can be done with a high level of integrity. The Climate Action Reserve developed the Soil Enrichment Protocol to support and accelerate the adoption of agricultural practices that increase soil organic carbon and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and we commend Indigo and farmers across the U.S. for their dedication to scaling sustainable agriculture to deliver real-world benefits for the climate. Indigo's achievement has also earned recognition for high integrity through ICVCM's CCP label, and the Reserve is proud to issue the market's first sustainable agriculture credits with the CCP label." — McKenzie Smith, Associate Director of Strategic Implementation, Climate Action Reserve

Next-Generation dMRV for Farmers & Corporations

Through continuous execution and direct feedback from farmers, partners, and scientists, Indigo remains a leader in digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (dMRV), recently rolling out platform upgrades that simplify enrollment and significantly reduce the average time required for agronomic data submission. New remote-sensing algorithms improve the accuracy and efficiency of field and land management validation, while a redesigned buyer data portal with an integrated AI chatbot streamlines corporate due diligence with greater transparency and ease of use.

Corporate buyers are doubling down on high-integrity climate solutions. Indigo's 12-year agreement with Microsoft—covering 2.85 million soil carbon credits, signals strong and growing demand for agriculture-based carbon. Combined with this fifth issuance, it underscores a maturing market that drives lasting impact for farmers, corporations, and ecosystems.

About Indigo Ag

Indigo Ag is setting a new standard for regenerative agriculture—scaling science-driven practices that build healthy soils, strengthen farm resilience, and support watershed health. Through trusted partnerships with farmers, Indigo connects producers to sustainable carbon and supply chain programs that improve soil health and unlock new revenue, while enabling businesses to invest in high-integrity agricultural climate solutions. A pioneer in soil carbon data, Indigo operates a market-leading platform grounded in rigorous science and transparent measurement, designed to make participation simple and credible for farmers and companies alike. Since 2018, farmers have earned tens of millions of dollars through Indigo's carbon program, reducing or removing more than two million metric tons of carbon across U.S. croplands. With agricultural soils capable of mitigating up to four gigatons of CO₂e annually, Indigo is scaling regenerative agriculture into verified, high-impact climate solutions for farmers, businesses, and the planet. The Carbon by Indigo program is operated by Indigo Carbon PBC, a public benefit corporation and subsidiary of Indigo Ag. Learn more at indigoag.com.

1 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). (2023). Climate Change 2023: Synthesis Report. Sixth Assessment Report (AR6).

2 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). (2026). Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator. https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

