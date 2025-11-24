Kellanova, Walmart and Indigo Ag Partner to Advance Farmer Prosperity in Arkansas through Regenerative Agriculture

The collaboration helps rice farmers adopt regenerative farming practices and improve water stewardship

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova, Walmart and Indigo Ag today announced a new partnership designed to strengthen farmer prosperity through regenerative agriculture across Arkansas. Through the Source by Indigo program, the collaboration provides farmers with resources, data, and technical support to build more resilient and profitable rice farming operations across the state.

The co-investment builds on four years of partnership between Walmart and Indigo Ag, which has already helped rice farmers supplying Walmart's Great Value brand reduce emissions by over 37,000 metric tons of CO₂e, conserve over 11 billion gallons of water, and put more than $900,000 into farmers' pockets. Kellanova's participation expands this effort, creating new opportunities for farmers while supporting the company's commitment to sustainable sourcing and community well-being.

As farmers across the United States face mounting economic and environmental pressures, this expanded partnership helps Arkansas farmers implement more efficient practices that are better for the land and bottom lines.

Farmers participating in the program receive a financial premium for every pound of rice produced using regenerative methods. These funds support new practices such as improved water management, optimized fertilizer application, and crop rotation to enhance soil quality and biodiversity.

"Kellanova is committed to building a more sustainable future for our business and the communities where we operate. Without farmers, making our iconic foods wouldn't be possible," said Janelle Meyers, Chief Sustainability Officer, Kellanova. "Our Kellanova Better Days™ Promise aims to advance sustainable practices and mitigate the impacts of climate change—but we know we can't achieve our goals without our partners. By joining forces with Indigo Ag and Walmart, we're creating agricultural resiliency that increases farmer revenues, advances climate-smart practices, and drives long-term, systemic impact across the value chain."

Regenerative agriculture is increasingly recognized as a powerful approach for companies seeking to lower emissions within their supply chains while creating direct benefits for farmers and their land. Source by Indigo enables companies to support these outcomes through a verified, end-to-end process aligned with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

"We are excited to see our regenerative agriculture goals becoming reality. Expanding our partnership with Indigo Ag to include Kellanova reflects the scale of impact we can achieve by working together to strengthen supply chains, support farmers, and advance environmental stewardship," said Mikel Hancock, Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives, Sustainability at Walmart Inc.

The partnership is creating impact for both customers and communities: advancing water conservation in Arkansas, improving soil health, and reducing costs. As each company purchases different products from shared acres, this collaboration unlocks additional cost savings for both partners and supports program scalability. Working directly with growers the program tracks progress across the system and ensures that environmental and economic benefits reach both farmers and their communities.

"We are proud to work with partners like Kellanova and Walmart to create measurable impact for farmers in Arkansas. Together, we are building prosperity from the ground up: safeguarding water resources, improving soil health, reducing emissions, and supporting farmers," said Dean Banks, CEO of Indigo Ag.

The Kellanova, Walmart, and Indigo Ag partnership demonstrates how collective action can deliver meaningful results for farmers and the environment. By working together, the companies are directing more resources to farmers and their land, supporting community well-being while advancing sustainable sourcing. The public announcement of this work also serves as an invitation to leaders across the value chain to join in expanding opportunity for farmers while creating a more resilient, prosperous future across the region.

About Kellanova: Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were approximately $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

About Indigo Ag: Indigo Ag and its affiliates are building prosperity across the world's farms. Connecting farmers and companies, Indigo Ag enables regenerative agriculture practices that restore soil health, strengthen communities, and deliver measurable environmental impact. Through carbon credits and supply chain programs that reward farmers for implementing or expanding regenerative practices, companies trust Indigo Ag to deliver the highest-integrity impact solutions. Indigo Ag sets the bar with trusted science, rigorous measurement, and proven delivery. With more than a decade of innovation and a proven track record of delivered impact, Indigo Ag has paid tens of millions to farmers, reduced and removed over one million tons of carbon through U.S. cropland, and continues to pioneer what's next in regenerative agriculture.

