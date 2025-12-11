Indivisible Partners Welcomes K|H Private Wealth, Led by Kevin Karrh, CFP®, CIMA®, Expanding Institutional-Grade Capabilities for Ultra-High-Net-Worth Families and Single-Family Offices

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivisible Partners is proud to welcome K|H Private Wealth, an independent advisory firm founded by Kevin Karrh, CFP®, CIMA®, whose reputation for disciplined stewardship, multi-generational architecture and complex family governance has defined his work for more than 25 years.

Karrh's decision to build K|H Private Wealth and affiliate with Indivisible reflects a deliberate shift toward a sophisticated, institutional-grade ecosystem designed for the needs of ultra-high-net-worth families and single-family offices. This transition brings expanded private investment access, enhanced tax and estate coordination, and a higher level of strategic autonomy—capabilities increasingly essential for families navigating multi-layered financial, business, and legacy planning.

After decades advising complex families and serving as a leader within a national firm, Karrh founded K|H Private Wealth to create a next-generation wealth advisory platform rooted in governance, deeper planning integration, and elevated investment access. Anchored by its proprietary Wealth Playbook, the firm orchestrates investment strategy, tax planning, estate design, and family dynamics into a coordinated, architected structure built to endure across generations.

Partnering with Indivisible advances that mission by providing operational scale, technology, and institutional-level investment capabilities required to serve sophisticated families with intention. The alignment empowers Karrh and his team to deliver a more seamless, integrated, and purpose-driven experience shaped around clarity, long-term stewardship, and strategic freedom.

"I founded K|H Private Wealth because families need an advisor who can lead across generations, not just manage investments," said Karrh. "Independence enables a higher standard of execution—planning integration, governance, private investment access, and the sophistication required for complex families. Partnering with Indivisible gives us the scale and autonomy to architect durable wealth structures, helping families navigate their evolving landscape and strengthen the impact of their decisions for generations to come."

Joining Karrh are Zachary S. Hope, CPWA®, CPFA™, Partner and Senior Financial Advisor; Carson Zumwalt, Jake Atherton, and Sarah Stuart, Client Service Associates. Their combined expertise spans UHNW planning, business-owner transitions, concentrated equity management, and multi-generational support, reinforcing K|H Private Wealth's role as a comprehensive advisory resource for complex families.

"Kevin embodies the leadership, integrity, and multi-disciplinary thinking that define Indivisible's mission," said John Thiel, Founder and Executive Chairman of Indivisible. "His forward-thinking approach, deep technical capability, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision. We are honored to support his next chapter."

About Indivisible Partners

Indivisible Partners is a privately held, independent advisory firm founded by experienced industry leaders and former advisors to redefine what independence can mean for elite advisory teams. The firm combines an innovative, integrated platform with true ownership, high-touch support, and a collaborative culture—empowering advisors to deliver better outcomes for their clients and build lasting enterprise value on their own terms. Indivisible Partners is headquartered in Clearwater, FL, and operates as a federally registered investment advisor. For more information, please visit: www.indivisible.com/ .

About K|H Private Wealth

K|H Private Wealth is a Dallas, Texas-based independent wealth advisory firm serving ultra-high-net-worth families, business owners, and single-family offices. Through its proprietary Wealth Playbook, the firm delivers customized investment strategies and comprehensive planning that integrates tax, estate, and family-focused services – architecting wealth structures that endure generations. For more information, please visit: www.khprivatewealth.com.

