Indivisible Partners Welcomes Leading Tax and Estate Planning Expert Paul S. Lee as Chief Tax Strategist

Renowned industry leader will enhance financial advisors' ability to serve ultra-high-net-worth families and businesses.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivisible Partners, a modern advisor platform built for elite independent financial advisors, today announced it has engaged Paul S. Lee, J.D., LL.M. as Chief Tax Strategist. Based in New York, Lee will work with Indivisible's advisor teams and their clients to design strategies that help create, preserve, and transfer wealth with maximum after-tax efficiency.

Paul S. Lee

Widely regarded as one of the nation's foremost authorities on advanced tax and estate planning, Lee has extensive expertise in federal, international and state tax law, complex transaction structuring, and integration of tax strategy into long-term wealth planning. Lee will collaborate with Indivisible advisors to provide clients with forward-looking solutions tailored to both personal and business goals. His work will include developing proactive wealth creation and preservation strategies, optimizing estate and business succession structures, and navigating the evolving tax landscape to help maximize after-tax wealth realization.

"Paul brings a proven track record in translating complicated tax rules into practical strategies that create significant value for families and business owners," said John Thiel, Executive Chairman and Founder of Indivisible Partners. "His insights around the power of tax alpha, combined with our advisory platform, deepen the value we deliver to advisors and the clients they serve."

Central to Lee's approach is the recognition that tax alpha often surpasses investment alpha in its impact on long-term net worth. By aligning investment strategy with thoughtful tax planning, Indivisible Partners empowers its advisors to help clients make informed decisions designed to enhance long-term wealth creation while maximizing after-tax efficiency. That includes structuring and planning business sales and entity reorganizations well in advance of any transaction - helping advisors and their clients capture opportunities that are often lost without early preparation.

"I'm excited to collaborate with Indivisible Partners at a time when thoughtful tax planning is more important than ever," said Lee. "We want clients and their advisors to see tax strategy not as an afterthought, but as a leading driver of real wealth creation. When investment and tax strategies are coordinated effectively, and when business exit planning begins well before a sale, the results can be transformative for families and business owners alike."

Lee's strategic role marks another major step in Indivisible's mission to equip its advisors with the depth, sophistication and resources to deliver comprehensive advice by integrating investment, tax, and estate strategy to help families make better decisions and achieve enduring outcomes.

Prior to partnering with Indivisible Partners, Lee served as Chief Tax Strategist at Northern Trust where he led research and strategy development on complex tax and wealth planning issues, advising ultra-high-net-worth families and their businesses on income, transfer, and international tax strategies. Earlier in his career, he was National Managing Director at Bernstein Global Wealth Management and a partner at Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP, with experience spanning corporate and individual tax planning, cross-border issues, and the structuring of transformative personal and business transactions.

About Indivisible Partners

Indivisible Partners is a privately held, independent advisory firm founded by experienced industry leaders to redefine what independence means for elite advisory teams. The firm combines an innovative, integrated platform with true ownership, high-touch support, and a collaborative culture—empowering advisors to deliver high-touch, comprehensive wealth advisory services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Headquartered in Clearwater, FL, Indivisible Partners operates as a federally registered investment advisor. For more information, please visit: www.indivisible.com/

