INDOCHINO Launches Wedding Season with Streamlined Group Pricing

Custom suiting brand introduces structured group pricing for wedding parties

VANCOUVER, BC and NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - INDOCHINO is launching its 2026 wedding program with streamlined group pricing and simplified coordination for entire wedding parties. For wedding parties of three or more, the updated program introduces structured bundle pricing and streamlined coordination through dedicated showroom support.

INDOCHINO's wedding program supports modern couples seeking a polished, coordinated look without sacrificing individuality. With more than 300 wedding fabrics and color options, wedding parties can align on a cohesive aesthetic while tailoring details to individual preferences.

"A wedding is about showing up fully for a moment that matters," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "By simplifying group pricing and coordination, we're making it easier for couples to outfit their entire party with confidence."

Select wedding suits start at $395 USD / $419 CAD. Bundled suit packages, including shirts and accessories, range from $685 USD / $725 CAD to $1,405 USD / $1,445 CAD depending on fabric tier. The group bundles provide savings of up to 40 percent for parties of three or more.

Wedding clients can access INDOCHINO's services through its network of 93 showrooms across the United States and Canada or online with guided support. Dedicated showroom Style Guides coordinate measurements, styling, and timelines to ensure a seamless experience, even for geographically distributed parties. Orders are recommended at least 10 weeks in advance of the event date.

About INDOCHINO

Founded in 2007, INDOCHINO is a global leader in made-to-measure apparel, operating 93 showrooms across the United States and Canada alongside a robust e-commerce platform. The company delivers custom suits and accessories crafted to precise measurements, combining personalized service, accessible pricing, and scalable operations to modernize the tailoring industry.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels. For any PR & partnership inquiries contact [email protected].

