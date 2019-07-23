"Indomitus" making its final appearance at Bandit Big Rig Series

Indomitus has appeared at nearly 75 state events in Minnesota and traveled 15,000 miles since arriving in spring 2018. The Ford truck is 11 feet long and the only true 6x6 super duty pickup. The truck runs on biodiesel, America's first advanced biofuel. The Minnesota Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) will also have a booth where the organization will be highlighting the latest new uses and innovation derived from soybeans.

"It's been a heck of a ride for Indomitus," says MSR&PC Cole Trebesch. "The Bandit events last year were extremely well-received and we couldn't think of a better stage for Indomitus to make its grand exit than this year's Bandit Big Rig Series."

The race gates open at 3 p.m. and the green flag drops at 7 p.m. This year's theme is celebrating "the iron giants of asphalt," and will feature a Kid's Zone, Vendor Row and a Fan Series Truck Show. Free admission for kids eight years of age and younger, specialty seating and discount tickets are available at www.banditseries.com.

"We're excited once again to partner with the Soybean Council on this unique event," says Jason Johnson, GM of the Bandit Big Rig Series. "Last year's race featuring Indomitus brought a huge amount of attention and enthusiasm to the race, and we're excited to send the truck out in style."

About Bandit Big Rig Series

The Bandit Big Rig Series returns big rig tractor truck racing to the short track in the United States. The series was designed to be affordable and accessible for anyone wishing to put together a race team.

For additional information, email jason@banditseries.com.

About the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council

The Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) is the elected board of soybean producers from Minnesota who direct investments of the state's checkoff dollars in programs designed to increase profitability to Minnesota's nearly 28,000 soybean farmers.

News contact: Drew Lyon, Communications Manager

Minnesota Soybean | 507-995-9495 | drew@mnsoybean.com

SOURCE Bandit Big Rig Series

