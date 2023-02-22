Indonesia Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2023 Featuring BDx, Biznet Fibre, CBN Data Communications, EdgeConneX, Indosat, Moratelindo, PDG, Pure, Singtel, Surabaya Data Centre, Telkom

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report considers the growth of space, power, pricing for Indonesia.

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Indonesia.

About Indonesia Data Centre Market

Indonesia has domestic and international fibre connectivity via eleven international subsea cable systems. The key domestic fibre providers in lndonesia include Indosat, Telkom, Biznet Fibre, Moratelindo and CBN Data Communications. Dark Fibre connectivity in Indonesia is available from selected metro fibre providers including fibre provider Biznet.

There are just under seventy data centre facilities in Indonesia. One of the growth will come from PDG which announced it intends to open two additional hyperscale Data Centre facilities in Indonesia during 2022, one adjacent to an existing facility at Cibitung near Jakarta, and the other an extension to the existing Surabaya Data Centre facility.

The availability of Power to the Data Centre facility in general and the availability of telecoms infrastructure outside of the capital city, with new Data Centre developments taking place outside of the Jakarta area. More private equity investors are introducing new Data Centre capacity into the market.

Indonesia has seen relatively little growth in Data Centre capacity for a country of its population size, but there are improved prospects for growth with new facilities and investment to be introduced by PDG, Singtel, Pure, BDx and EdgeConneX. Datacentrepricing forecasts that the Indonesia Data Centre market space will increase by 58 percent, power by 68 percent and revenues by 73 percent for the four-year period to the end of 2026 - albeit from a low installed base.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Executive Summary

List of Data Centre providers showing location, size and power for each

Profiles of key Data Centre profiles

Details of the new Data Centre developments planned

Key Data Centre Providers market share

Key geographical clusters

A forecast for Data Centre raised floor space from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A forecast for Data Centre Customer Power from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A forecast for Data Centre utilisation

A forecast for Data Centre pricing

A forecast for Data Centre revenues from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

Key Conclusions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BDx

Biznet Fibre

CBN Data Communications

EdgeConneX

Indosat

Moratelindo

PDG

Pure

Singtel

Surabaya Data Centre

Telkom

