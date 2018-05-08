Indonesia Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Report 2018: Mobile Commerce, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk

DUBLIN, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Indonesia Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) by Mobile Commerce, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.
Report Scope
- Market Data and Insights: It details market opportunities across 30 market segments in mobile payment industry for the period 2016-2025 and identifies potential opportunities and risks. It also covers market size and forecast on mobile payment user base and other drivers. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall mobile payment industry on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.
- Mobile Commerce Segments: Mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants & bars, and others
- Mobile Person-to-Person (P2P) Transfer Segments: Domestic and international remittances
- Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment
- Mobile Proximity: In-person and remote payment
- Mobile Technology: Key mobile payment technologies - SMS/USSD, NFC, Code Based, and Web Based
- Consumer Spend Segments: Age, Income, Gender
- Retail spend categories: Food and Grocery, Health & Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Restaurants & Bars, Toys, Kids & Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Indonesia Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness
3 Indonesia Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis
4 Indonesia Mobile Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025
5 Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025
6 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025
7 Indonesia Analysis of Mobile Payment Market by Payment Proximity
8 Indonesia Analysis of Mobile Payment Market Share by Technology Channel
9 Indonesia Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
10 Further Reading
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8jnhvd/indonesia_mobile?w=5
