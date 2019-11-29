DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Nutritional Supplements Market Outlook to 2023 - by Vitamins (Single Vitamin and Multi-Vitamin) & Herbal and Standard Dietary Supplements (General Health, Beauty, Digestive, Bone, Heart Health, Memory, Joint), Functional Beverages and Functional Foods" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the industry revenue, segmentation by product category and distribution channel for vitamins & dietary supplements, functional beverages and functional foods, trends and developments, issues and challenges, regulations in Indonesia, issues and challenges, competitive scenario and company profiles. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Indonesia Nutraceutical Market Overview and Size



Indonesia nutraceutical market was observed in its late growth stage and heading towards maturity from fragmented to consolidated nature. A fundamental shift was observed towards Indonesia health and wellness industry from the treatment of chronic type diseases to preventing chronic diseases in the first place, thereby reducing people's dependency on various pharmaceutical drugs. Nutraceutical ingredients have positioned itself as a natural and healthy alternative to traditional medicine in the country. Indonesia nutraceutical market grew at a single-digit growth rate over the review period 2013-18.



Indonesia Nutraceutical Market Segmentation



Functional Foods segment dominated Indonesia nutraceutical market due to the elevation in the consumption of processed food in the country, therefore allowing Indonesians to purchase premium health products. Baby food dominated Indonesia functional foods market. Soft Drinks dominated the Functional beverages market. Vitamins and dietary supplements captured the lowest revenue share in Indonesia nutraceutical market in 2018. Standard vitamins and dietary supplements dominated the vitamins and dietary supplements market due to their easy availability and low price than the herbal ones.



Competitive Landscape



Indonesia functional foods market is moderately concentrated in nature owing to the presence of international as well as domestic local manufacturers in this segment. Some of the major players operating within the country's functional foods market include Danone Group, Nestle SA, Royal Friesland Campina NV, Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT and others. The top five companies accounted for more than half of the revenue generated in 2018. The Functional Beverages Market in Indonesia is mildly fragmented with the top 10 players accounting for more than three fourth of the market revenue. The market is led by multinationals, the dominance was due to their heavy investments in promotions.



There were 7 major players in the Functional Beverages Market. Amerta Indah Otsuka, Nestle Indonesia, TC Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd., Danone Group Royal FrieslandCampina NV Mayora Indah Tbk PT and Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT. Indonesia V&D supplements market was witnessed to be moderately fragmented. Some key players active in the market include Bayer AG, Kalbe Farma Tbk Pt, Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk PT, Sido Muncul PT, Soho Industri Pharmasi PT, Darya-Varia Group, Citra Nusa Insan Cemerlang PT and K-Link International Sdn Bhd and many others.



Indonesia Nutraceutical Market Future Outlook



Indonesia functional foods market is expected to showcase noteworthy growth over the forecasted period 2018-2023. It will continue leading the Indonesia nutraceutical market since Indonesians have resorted to change in their diet patterns to prevent fatal diseases like CHD, cancer, stroke, diabetes and others.



Baby food is expected to remain the market leader in functional foods. Indonesia functional beverages are expected to remain a market follower by the year ending 2023, showcasing a single digit compounded annual growth rate over the forecast period 2018-2023E. Soft Drinks will be leading the functional beverages market by capturing more than half of the market share in the year 2023 and among soft drinks, sports drink will be the biggest revenue generator. It is expected that local players like Mayora Indah will grow in the near future.



Indonesia vitamins and dietary supplements market is expected to capture the lowest market share among all the three categories in the nutraceutical market in the year 2023. Standard Vitamins and Dietary Supplements will be leading the market by capturing approximately three fourth of the market by the end of the year 2023 but it is expected that the market for herbal vitamin and dietary supplements will be growing in the near future.



Vitamins are expected to lead the vitamins and dietary supplements and the Pediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements are expected to capture one-fourth of the total market while Tonics will have the least market share in the year 2023. Single Vitamins will be leading the market by capturing more than half of the total Vitamins market in the year 2023.

Trends and Developments in Indonesia Nutraceutical Market

Mergers and acquistions in indonesia

Rising Lifestyle Diseases Among Indonesians

Increase in Aging of population

Increasing Significance of Vitamins

Increasing Consumption of Herbal Supplements in Indonesia

Poor Nutritional Status

Regulations in Indonesia Nutraceutical Market



Regulatory bodies in Indonesia Nutraceutical market

Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan (Badan POM)

Codex Alimentarus

Regulations in Indonesia Nutraceutical market

Halal Certification Requirement

Import regulations

Labelling Regulations

Issues and Challenges in Indonesia Nutraceutical Market

Registration for imported food supplements

Increase in the cost of Nutraceutical

Restrictions for the use of new ingredients

Dominance by Multinationals



Companies Mentioned



Bayer AG

Citra Nusa Insan Cemerlang PT

Danone Group

Darya-Varia Group

Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT

K-Link International Sdn Bhd

Kalbe Farma Tbk PT

Mayora Indah Tbk PT

Morinaga Milk Industry Co Ltd

Nestle SA

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Sido Muncul PT

Soho Industri Pharmasi PT

TC Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd

Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk PT

Ultrajaya Milk Industry & Trading Co Tbk PT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uuylxr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

